South Rotary honored at District 5650 Conference

Lincoln South Rotary Club, under President Chan Tyrrell's leadership, was recognized with three top club awards July 25 at the Rotary District 5650 Virtual Conference for the 2019-20 Rotary Year. In addition, two South Rotary Club members received individual honors.
The club was selected as the Outstanding Medium-Size Club. This award is selected by the district governor. This year, the club's support of Rotary International and the district, membership stability and support of the Rotary Foundation were the district governor's focus areas.
Lincoln South Rotary was also recognized as the No. 1 Club among the 41 clubs of all sizes in the district. This is an objective award based on points for various club activities. In addition, the club was the No. 1 Club in the District for giving to the Rotary Foundation.
Lincoln South Rotary has a history of receiving top honors. Besides this year, the club was recognized as both the Outstanding Medium Club and No. 1 Club in the District in 2009-10 under the leadership of Tracey McLain as president; in 2012-13 with Patrick Grewe as president; and in 2014-15 with Jenny Cardwell as president.
Individual honorees included Joseph Roberts of Lincoln South Rotary, who was honored at the district conference with Rotary International’s Service Above Self Award.
This is Rotary International’s highest honor, and it recognizes Rotarians who demonstrate Rotary’s motto, Service Above Self, by volunteering their time and talents to help others. The award is internationally competitive and is granted to no more than 150 Rotarians worldwide, and no more than one from each district each year.
Among the criteria, the Rotarian must have performed continuing humanitarian service and actively helped others through Rotary. The award is for service beyond elected or paid positions and is for actions beyond financial contributions.
Lincoln South Rotary nominated Roberts to the district governor, who selected one nominee and forwarded the nomination to Rotary International, where the selections were made. Among the activities in Roberts' nomination were service as past president of Lincoln South Rotary, as the club foundation chair with award-winning results, and as district chair for the Rotary Foundation.
Roberts and his family have hosted a number of international visitors and students.
South Rotary member Clay Ehlers was presented with the Cadwallader Award at the district conference. The recipient is recognized for making a monumental contribution in one or all of the five avenues of Rotary service: club, vocational, community, international, and youth service.
Ehlers' qualifications were outlined in a nomination by Lincoln South Rotary and selected by a special committee of the past district governors.
Ehlers is past president of Lincoln South Rotary, has served as district area governor, hosted international students and visitors, and has led the club's youth services including the UNL Rotaract Club. He and his family are strong supporters of all activities of Lincoln South Rotary, District 5650 and Rotary International.
The Cadwallader Award is presented annually by Rotary District 5650 in honor of Rotarian Charles N. Cadwallader, who served as president of the Rotary Club of Lincoln 14, as district governor, director of Rotary International, and sponsored 11 clubs in the district. This award is the highest honor presented to a Rotarian in the district.
Rotary International is a volunteer organization of business and professional leaders who provide humanitarian service and help build goodwill and peace in the world. Approximately 1.2 million Rotary Club members belong to 33,000 Rotary Clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas. To learn more, see lincolnsouthrotary.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!