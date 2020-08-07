South Rotary honored at District 5650 Conference

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln South Rotary Club, under President Chan Tyrrell's leadership, was recognized with three top club awards July 25 at the Rotary District 5650 Virtual Conference for the 2019-20 Rotary Year. In addition, two South Rotary Club members received individual honors.

The club was selected as the Outstanding Medium-Size Club. This award is selected by the district governor. This year, the club's support of Rotary International and the district, membership stability and support of the Rotary Foundation were the district governor's focus areas.

Lincoln South Rotary was also recognized as the No. 1 Club among the 41 clubs of all sizes in the district. This is an objective award based on points for various club activities. In addition, the club was the No. 1 Club in the District for giving to the Rotary Foundation.

Lincoln South Rotary has a history of receiving top honors. Besides this year, the club was recognized as both the Outstanding Medium Club and No. 1 Club in the District in 2009-10 under the leadership of Tracey McLain as president; in 2012-13 with Patrick Grewe as president; and in 2014-15 with Jenny Cardwell as president.

Individual honorees included Joseph Roberts of Lincoln South Rotary, who was honored at the district conference with Rotary International’s Service Above Self Award.