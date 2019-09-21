{{featured_button_text}}
South Rotary donates $1K to Cub Scouts

The Lincoln South Rotary Club Foundation awarded a $1,000 grant to Cub Scout Troop #43. The grant will provide tents and sleeping bags that can be used by those who may not otherwise be able to attend camping events. The grant was presented to troop representatives at the Lincoln South Rotary Club Foundation annual wine tasting event to raise funds for community grants. Troop leaders also attended the Lincoln South Rotary Club meeting to thank the club and detail the intended use for the funds. Pictured left to right at the meeting are Clay Ehlers, Lincoln South Rotary Club Foundation president; Sarah Moore, representing Cub Scout Troop #43; Sue Merrill, Lincoln South Rotary member grant sponsor; and Lars Gallagher, scout leader of Cub Scout Troop #43.

 COURTESY PHOTO
