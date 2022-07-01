South Rotary Club names Maxine Moul Rotarian of the Year

Lincoln South Rotary Club has named Maxine Moul Rotarian of the Year. Moul coordinated the weekly speakers and programs for the Rotary year.

During the club's Changing of the Guard celebration June 17, DeEtta Vrana, 2021-22 president, announced the award. “I feel very privileged and honored to have worked closely with Maxine Moul during this past Rotary Year,” she said.

As former lieutenant governor for the State of Nebraska, Moul continues to have a pulse on the community with her active involvement. She introduced Lincoln South Rotary members to a variety of speakers representing the public and private sector, community leaders, nonprofits and topics of interest.

In addition to being involved in the local community, Lincoln South Rotary's service reaches around the world. As a result of Moul’s involvement in Friendship Force, the club was introduced to six international students from Slovakia and their local sponsors when they attended a regular club meeting.

“Maxine served as program chair for Lincoln South Rotary Club with grace and professionalism," Vrana said. "She was responsive and flexible as we navigated through the Rotary year with speaker conflicts, COVID procedures and changes in schedules.”

Rotary International includes 1.2 million members in over 35,000 clubs around the world. Together, Rotarians see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in local communities and in ourselves. To learn about Lincoln South Rotary Club, visit www.lincolnsouthrotary.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0