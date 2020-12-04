Soup sales to benefit Van Dorn Park

The Indian Village Neighborhood Association (IVNA) has teamed up with Relish Lunch and Catering to raise money for improvements at Van Dorn Park.

Money will go toward establishing wildflowers and native grasses throughout the new single-track dirt trail area. Funds have already been raised for other improvements including a drinking fountain/bottle refill station near the bike trail and a new playground currently being installed in the park.

Through Dec. 31, Relish is donating 30% of its soup sales to the fundraising effort. The catering and take-out business, formerly located downtown, is now at 601 Van Dorn St., just west of the park. A variety of soups are available, made from scratch using local ingredients. Relish also offers meals and desserts, which include gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options.

“I truly feel welcome in the Indian Village neighborhood,” said Jenn Beebe, Relish owner. “I spend time daily at Van Dorn Park, and it’s incredibly cool how so many different people and groups have come together to rebuild the park. I’m humbled to be a part of that.”

“People are glad to see Van Dorn Park finally coming back to life and have been happy to help make it happen,” said Liz Cody, IVNA vice president. “We’re really grateful for their generosity.”