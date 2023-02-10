Covering sports in Nebraska can lead to many questions, but may not necessarily lead to many solutions. Especially when it comes to the lucrative and complicated world of college sports.

This past Sunday, the Nebraska men’s basketball team ended a four-game losing streak with a 72-63 home win over Penn State at Pinnacle Bank Arena. This convincing win was not lost on Sports Radio Show Host Jake Sorensen of The Ticket 93.7 FM, who was guest speaker at the Executive Club’s weekly luncheon on Monday at the Graduate Hotel.

“There was a statement made on the Big Ten Network TV broadcast with Kevin Kugler, a Nebraska guy, on the call. He made a statement that was factual, but really hard to take at the same time,” recalled Sorensen, a regular speaker with the club. “He said, ‘Nebraska, for the first time under Fred Hoiberg, has reached 11 wins. Now there’s still games to go in the season, but that shows how bleak this tenure has been for Fred (Hoiberg).’ Again, that statement was meant to be a compliment in the moment.”

Difficult decisions ahead

Sorensen contended that Husker Athletic Department decisions may become more difficult when it comes to the two best money-maker programs. Athletic Director Trev Alberts gave Hoiberg a vote of confidence in an interview Wednesday, shortly before the Nebraska-Michigan game tipoff, which the Wolverines ended up winning 93-72 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Alberts said he believes the team has made “very consistent progress.”

“The question now is regarding the future for Trev Alberts. You know he made the move to fire Scott Frost for football, pay the buyout and get Matt Rhule,” said Sorensen, who is in his 12th year hosting “Early Break with Sip and Jake” at the station. “Now for basketball, do you want to do that again? Go through the buyout and try to hire someone else? Or, is there enough you’ve seen this year with the program, despite the injuries with Emmanuel Bandoumel and Juwan Gary, to believe that this program can succeed under Fred Hoiberg? That’s the question.”

But it is early February, and there’s lots of season remaining with the Huskers currently 11-14 overall and 4-10 in the Big Ten conference. Sorensen said it could go a couple of ways to finish out the season, including losing out or collecting some more conference wins.

“By mid-March, Trev (Alberts) is going to have a decision to make,” Sorensen conveyed. “Has Fred Hoiberg shown enough this year to deserve more years at Nebraska?

“I’m sure there’s people in this room, probably about half that feel one way and the other half feel another way. And frankly, that’s probably the way the state feels right now.”

And, when pressed to answer if NU basketball should continue with Hoiberg and the current program with its rate of progress, he said he did not have an answer for it.

Husker football—rebuild or reset?

Then Sorensen pivoted away from basketball toward Nebraska football and some things that he and radio co-host Steve Sipple have been discussing for the past few weeks on the show. In particular, he said they’ve had a guest in their studio for a couple of weeks in former Husker Defensive Coordinator Bill Busch. These conversations have led to more questions.

“We’ve been talking on the show about Husker football and asking, is it a rebuild or is it a reset?” Sorensen shared. “Is it something you have to tear down completely, or are the parts good enough where the team can compete and expect to make a bowl game this year? It’s a big question and a good debate about what this team is.”

Sorensen said he thinks the football team is better equipped for a reset as opposed to a complete rebuild. He likes the parts in the running back room being led by Anthony Grant and Ajay Allen. He also said he likes the idea of Casey Thompson coming back from shoulder surgery and being pushed by former Georgia Tech transfer portal recruit Jeff Sims, who will be participating in this year’s Spring Game.

But the primary reason Sorensen said he likes the idea of a reset for this team lies remarkably in its past. He said the fact that despite its dismal record in the past couple of seasons, “They rarely ever got blown out.”

However, Sorensen did admit to still drinking the Nebraska Kool-Aid, a local byproduct.