Sorensen sees positives in Huskers' loss to Buckeyes

“They need to get a win Saturday. This is the first really big must-win situation for Scott Frost,” said Sorensen, a native Nebraskan from Beatrice, before hammering home some specifics. “Nebraska needs to run the ball and get a push on that defensive line of Wisconsin.”

Sorensen said Nebraska’s run defense looked a lot better in the game against Ohio State and voiced optimism “looking forward,” especially reflecting on the Huskers' positioning in the Big Ten West division after the past weekend’s results.

“This could really spark the program. Minnesota got buried by Michigan. Minnesota is a middling team, and they don’t play well with a target on their back this year,” said Sorensen before making his must-win speculation. “Iowa couldn’t stop Purdue, and that was a bad loss for Iowa. But, Northwestern comes out and scores a 43-3 win over Maryland and could be a potential surprise in the division. There is no team you truly have to be afraid of here after the first week in the Big Ten.”

Looking back at the positives for the Huskers versus Buckeyes the past weekend, Sorensen liked what he saw from the offensive line, the running game and the defense early in the game. But on the negative side, he wants to see more from some other groups.