Sorensen sees positives in Huskers' loss to Buckeyes

With one game in and the next game a question, Husker football fans are left hoping for improvement, on several fronts …
Jake Sorensen, host of the Lincoln radio show “Early Break with Sip and Jake” on The Ticket 93.7 FM, stopped by the Nebraska Club Monday for the weekly luncheon of the Lincoln Executive Club to address the Nebraska football team’s opener on the road the past weekend and the upcoming home opener this weekend.
“It was a tough start at Ohio State last Saturday. But, if you look at it as a whole, though losing by 35 points, I think we saw some improvement. If you watched the opening drive, that was impressive,” said Sorensen, who has been hosting the early morning radio show for the past eight years at The Ticket. “In breaking news, Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz has tested positive for the coronavirus and the Badgers may be looking at starting their third-string quarterback.”
It turns out that Mertz and that third-string quarterback, Chase Wolf, both tested positive for the virus along with four other members of the team and six members of the staff, including Head Coach Paul Chryst. The announcement of the 12 positive tests came out on Wednesday, and consequently Saturday’s football game between Wisconsin and Nebraska was canceled.
But, on Monday Sorensen only knew about the one positive test in Mertz and was left to speculate on the limited information. He felt the upcoming Badger-Husker game was crucial for Nebraska’s future.
“They need to get a win Saturday. This is the first really big must-win situation for Scott Frost,” said Sorensen, a native Nebraskan from Beatrice, before hammering home some specifics. “Nebraska needs to run the ball and get a push on that defensive line of Wisconsin.”
Sorensen said Nebraska’s run defense looked a lot better in the game against Ohio State and voiced optimism “looking forward,” especially reflecting on the Huskers' positioning in the Big Ten West division after the past weekend’s results.
“This could really spark the program. Minnesota got buried by Michigan. Minnesota is a middling team, and they don’t play well with a target on their back this year,” said Sorensen before making his must-win speculation. “Iowa couldn’t stop Purdue, and that was a bad loss for Iowa. But, Northwestern comes out and scores a 43-3 win over Maryland and could be a potential surprise in the division. There is no team you truly have to be afraid of here after the first week in the Big Ten.”
Looking back at the positives for the Huskers versus Buckeyes the past weekend, Sorensen liked what he saw from the offensive line, the running game and the defense early in the game. But on the negative side, he wants to see more from some other groups.
“We need to see more things from the receivers. It’s a little bleak there,” Sorensen said. “I’ve been pulling for them to throw more to the tight ends. We’ve got a lot of potential there. Another big question is can Nebraska get a pass rush. I just don’t know that they have someone that can get home (make a sack on the quarterback).”
Sorensen pivoted toward the prospects on the Nebraska basketball team.
“We’re currently on a 17-game losing streak,” he said. “But there’s a lot of optimism for the team. They’ve got a 6-9 point guard in Dalano Banton who they’re high on, and Trey McGowens and Teddy Allen are special. There’s a lot of new pieces. They’re on the uptick in recruiting. It’s going to be important to see them step up this year.”
The author, Tim Brusnahan, is program chair at Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Allo Communications.
