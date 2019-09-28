The excitement is palpable.
ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to Lincoln this Saturday for the Ohio State-Nebraska football matchup at Memorial Stadium. Combine that with the 16,000-plus people crowded into the Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday night for a ason-opening basketball practice, and you’ve got a raucous reason for Husker fanaticism.
“This is going to be a buzz-worthy weekend,” said Jake Sorensen, host of FM 93.7 The Ticket Early Break with Sip and Jake Radio Show. “It’s the first time in 12 years that GameDay has come to Lincoln.”
Sorensen made his remarks as the presenting speaker to Monday’s Executive Club luncheon at the Nebraska Club in downtown Lincoln. It was his second visit of the year; his first came shortly before Fred Hoiberg was announced as the new head coach of Nebraska basketball.
“All of the 16,000 seats have already been claimed for this (basketball) practice,” said Sorensen, who not only hosts the 6-8 a.m. radio show Monday through Friday, but produces it and sells the advertising at The Ticket. “This will lead us right into GameDay on Saturday. It’s going to be absolutely electric in Haymarket.”
Sorensen also does a 2½-hour pregame radio show from Leadbelly Restaurant & Bar in the Haymarket prior to Nebraska football home games. For away games, he does the pregame show from The Ticket studios.
Reflecting back to the past weekend of football, Sorensen felt compelled to mention the Husker win that almost wasn’t.
“That was an interesting game over the weekend,” he said about Nebraska’s 42-38 road victory over Illinois after being down by a couple of touchdowns both in the first and second halves. “We had to come from behind to beat, in my mind, a poor Illinois team. There was an alarming four turnovers from our offensive side of the ball. But, they were able to overcome and break the eight-game road losing streak.”
Looking forward again to the weekend, Sorensen sees a familiar formidable force coming into town out of Columbus, Ohio, with an unfamiliar coach.
“Their (Ohio State’s) transfer quarterback from Georgia, Justin Fields, is looking pretty good. Their defense is exceptional. But, this is a Ryan Day-led team and not Urban Meyer’s team anymore.”
Pivoting back to Husker hoops, Sorensen had to reference a lineup card to remind him of all the changes in the Nebraska basketball roster.
“The only two remaining players from last year’s roster are Thorir Thorbjarnarson and Dachon Burke (Jr.), and he didn’t even play last year due to injury,” said Sorensen, a native Iowan but long-time Husker fan who grew up in Beatrice.
Looking at the Nebraska men’s basketball roster online, there are 14 new names on it, and Sorensen said one of the questions is “can they turn things around right away.”
“They have to replace James Palmer, Isaac Copeland and Isaiah Roby, who’s moved on to the NBA,” Sorensen said about the Dallas Mavericks second-round pick, the first Husker player drafted in 20 years. “Then there’s Glynn Watson and Thomas Allen who’ve moved on. It’s a completely new team.”
But, Sorensen likes what he sees from the new team and its week-long trip to Italy, where Nebraska recorded a 4-0 record in exhibition play this past August. He said he saw strong play out of Burke, Cam Mack, Jervay Green, Shamiel Stevenson and Samari Curtis.
“Samari Curtis was Mr. Basketball from the state of Ohio last season and he chose to come and play basketball with Nebraska. That’s a pretty big deal. And, No. 4 (Stevenson) is going to be special.”
Sorensen believes the key to gaining these key recruits that will make a difference in the very near future is Hoiberg.
“Regarding Hoiberg and what he brings to Nebraska, it wasn’t like Nebraska was the only team that wanted Hoiberg after he left the (Chicago) Bulls. UCLA had sent out feelers on Fred (Hoiberg),” Sorensen said. “Nebraska fans should be ecstatic about getting him. As a matter of fact, it really bugs people from Iowa State to see him here (in Lincoln). It makes them sick.”
Shifting back to what lies ahead for this weekend, there’s evidently a lot of recruits that will be in town to take in the “buzz-worthy weekend.”
“This weekend with the Pinnacle Bank Arena event and the football game, there’s going to be about 11, or so, basketball recruits in town. The Fred Hoiberg name goes a long way and leads to success.”