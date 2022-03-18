Sorensen regarding NIL: ‘I’ve been against it from Day One’

One would think with a room full of old codgers discussing the impact on college sports of the current hot-button items of transfer portal and Name Image Likeness (NIL), that any traditional view toward rule changes would emanate from the “longer in tooth” persuasion of litigants.

However, that was not the case this past Monday afternoon at the luncheon meeting of the Executive Club in downtown Lincoln at the Hilton Garden Inn. As a matter of fact, by far the youngest person in the room shared his view that he would prefer less traffic with student athletes in the portal and fewer dollars exchanging hands with NIL.

“I have been against it from Day One. I like it the way it was,” said Jake Sorensen, host of the Morning Break radio show broadcast every weekday from 6-8 a.m. on 93.7 The Ticket. “I would ask the question of the athletes, ‘Are you going to programs to actually compete and win championships? Or, are you going to the place that you have the best chance to make money?’ That’s where I’m at.”

Sorensen grew up in northwest Iowa and moved to Beatrice just before his fourth grade school year. He spent the next two decades in Nebraska, including matriculating at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln toward a broadcast journalism degree, which led to his career with The Ticket. He will tell you he loves Husker sports, in particular football and basketball. Iowa athletics does not resonate well Sorensen.

But …

“I look at Iowa, and I hate giving them credit because I don’t like Iowa, but I give them credit because this year, Nebraska football has taken eight to 10 transfers and added them to their roster. You know how many Iowa took? Zero, nobody. And it was because Kirk Ferentz said, ‘We don’t want to operate like that,’” said Sorensen, who in addition to hosting the morning radio show that he also produces, runs the station’s sales department and handles most of the ad production.

“You know who won the Big Ten West last year? Iowa. You know who is consistently in contention for the Big Ten West title? Iowa,” Sorsensen continued. “I don’t think they’re doing much with NIL. They’re just selling their program and their mission like they’ve done forever, and I commend them because it’s working for them. They are not buying into this new phenomenon. They want to keep winning the Iowa way.”

Sorensen questioned whether Nebraska is part of trying to keep up with the times of new methods of recruitment and development.

“I wonder if it is going to help. Right now, I don’t see NIL or the transfer portal as being something that is going to help us,” he reasoned. “By the way, the whole idea of amateurism is out the window. It feels like we’re heading down a path that if we don’t regulate it, we could see something like trades. It sounds ridiculous here; this is an education you’re getting here (for the student athletes).”

Pivoting to spring football practices, Sorensen said he likes what he’s hearing about the Husker offensive backfield and the running backs with the new addition of Anthony Grant.

“He’s a 5-11, 210-pound junior college transfer and making some good impressions,” he said as the team was off this past week for spring break. “Although it is early spring ball with no pads. Sounds like Rahmir Johnson and Jaquez Yant are also having good springs.”

Due to Nebraska hosting the Big Ten Conference Wrestling Tournament the first weekend of March, the boys and girls high school state basketball tournament took place the week of March 7-12, and The Ticket stepped up to lead the radio broadcast.

“Our station from Monday through Saturday broadcast 32 high school basketball games with two people, our owner Derrick Pearson and Nick Sehnert, and it was boys and girls. There was a lot of basketball action here in town,” said Sorensen, who sold all the ads that made it possible. “It was great to see this community come together and sponsor that for us to provide coverage, and make it possible and pay for expenses and provide some profit. And it was certainly a well-received broadcast, and I’m proud of our guys. It was a good event for the community and our station.”

Another positive note by Sorensen was the past weekend’s announcement of the Husker women’s recruiting commitment of Logan Nissley.

“I did see today that the No. 1 player in North Dakota for both volleyball and women’s basketball committed to Nebraska,” Sorsensen said. “I think she intends on playing both sports. I’m curious to see what happens.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0