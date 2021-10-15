Sorensen optimistic about Husker football, basketball

After enduring another tough Husker football loss this past weekend with some familiar failing woes, it might be considered difficult to muster up optimism moving forward. But sometimes those who follow and cover the program keep an unwavering faith to be admired.
“This team, watching it right now as a bystander, you can say that’s a bowl team. This team is good enough to play in the post season,” said The Ticket sports radio show host Jake Sorensen after the Nebraska football team’s 32-29 loss to the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. “You’ve got five games to go, and two of those games are going to be against Top Five teams in Ohio State and Iowa, which is No. 2 in the country, believe it or not, somehow.”
Sorensen was speaking to Lincoln Executive Club members on Monday at their weekly luncheon at the Hilton Garden Inn in the Haymarket district of downtown Lincoln.
“Even though they’re only 3-4, I think right now that conversation for most people has probably softened in terms of ‘is Scott Frost on the hot seat?’” said Sorensen, who hosts “Early Break with Sip and Jake” on 93.7 FM The Ticket with Journal Star Sports Columnist Steve Sipple. “The thing you don’t want to be at the end of year is the best team that has never done something.”
The Huskers started the season at 2-2, then including last Saturday’s loss they went 2-3 over the last five games in consecutive weeks. This sets up some crucial games through the remainder of October and November.
“It’s a very tough schedule. It was never going to be easy, and they (Huskers) have looked the part to be at least competitive and contend in this conference,” Sorensen said. “But, if they don’t win this weekend against Minnesota, the outlook is going to look bleak. It’s important to show that team is going in the right direction.”
And when it comes to the “eye test,” Sorensen believes in the Huskers and that they are headed in the winning direction with this coaching staff.
“There’s no doubt for those of you that have been watching these first five games, the problem has been No. 1, the offensive line, and No. 2, the special teams,” said Sorensen, who has been hosting the morning show since 2012. “But the last two games, it’s looked a lot better for those units and it proves that this team can have some in-season cleanups. Hopefully, that’s an indicator that these things are changing.”
Sorensen said he thinks the Huskers comported themselves well against Michigan in a hard-fought loss, even though their last game against the Wolverines was rather lopsided.
“Now that’s a team that was up 39-0 at the half,” he said about Frost’s first game matched up against Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, which eventually won 56-10 over the Huskers in 2018. Since Nebraska entered the Big Ten Conferrence in 2011, they’ve gone 2-3 against the Wolverines including last Saturday’s game.
But that history is in the past, and it’s not going to dismay Sorensen’s positive beliefs in the near future.
“My expectation is that they will get three more wins and they will get to six wins. In the ultimate scenario, I think they’ll beat Minnesota and Purdue and hang tight with Ohio State, and then you’ve got two long losing skids with Wisconsin and Iowa to overcome, eight with the Badgers and six with the Hawkeyes. They just need one of those, and wouldn’t it be nice to knock off Iowa at the end of the year to spoil their undefeated season,” Sorensen said about the last two games in November.
One bad omen Sorensen did predict Monday afternoon was that he believed Frost was going to announce the season-ending knee injury to freshman offensive left tackle Teddy Prochazka, from Elkhorn South. Sorensen was making the call before the afternoon press conference had been reported.
Not only was Sorensen excited about the Husker football program’s upward direction, he was equally excited about the NU men’s basketball team.
“I’m optimistic about Fred Hoiberg’s squad. They should be contending for an NIT spot, but if they should get hot, maybe even the NCAA tournament,” Sorensen mused. “I saw their opening night, and I would say that Bryce McGowens is extremely smooth, and Hoiberg says (Keisei) Tominaga is the second-best shooter he has ever seen. That dude makes shots from everywhere.”