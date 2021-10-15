Sorensen optimistic about Husker football, basketball

“It’s a very tough schedule. It was never going to be easy, and they (Huskers) have looked the part to be at least competitive and contend in this conference,” Sorensen said. “But, if they don’t win this weekend against Minnesota, the outlook is going to look bleak. It’s important to show that team is going in the right direction.”

And when it comes to the “eye test,” Sorensen believes in the Huskers and that they are headed in the winning direction with this coaching staff.

“There’s no doubt for those of you that have been watching these first five games, the problem has been No. 1, the offensive line, and No. 2, the special teams,” said Sorensen, who has been hosting the morning show since 2012. “But the last two games, it’s looked a lot better for those units and it proves that this team can have some in-season cleanups. Hopefully, that’s an indicator that these things are changing.”

Sorensen said he thinks the Huskers comported themselves well against Michigan in a hard-fought loss, even though their last game against the Wolverines was rather lopsided.