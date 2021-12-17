Sorensen discusses Husker women’s and men’s sports

With the Nebraska football team’s season over and in the books, it may seem like Husker athletics has slowed down toward the end of the year. But there are literally several balls still up in the air for the Huskers, and Jake Sorensen is keeping a close eye on all of them.

Sorensen is the host of Early Break with Sip and Jake, a sports radio talk show on The Ticket FM 93.7. He is also a do-it-all sales representative, producer, ad production manager and content creator for the radio station. And oh yeah, he likes to keep up with local, regional and national sports, especially anything Huskers.

“This has been another great year for John Cook’s squad. They (Nebraska volleyball) took down Texas, horns down, this past Saturday with a late game in Austin (Texas). Nice to see them win in four sets. They’ve only lost one set so far in the NCAA tournament this year,” said Sorensen, also a regular guest speaker for the Executive Club who spoke to club members this past Monday at their weekly luncheon at the Hilton Garden Inn in the Haymarket district of downtown Lincoln.