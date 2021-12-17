Sorensen discusses Husker women’s and men’s sports

With the Nebraska football team’s season over and in the books, it may seem like Husker athletics has slowed down toward the end of the year. But there are literally several balls still up in the air for the Huskers, and Jake Sorensen is keeping a close eye on all of them.
Sorensen is the host of Early Break with Sip and Jake, a sports radio talk show on The Ticket FM 93.7. He is also a do-it-all sales representative, producer, ad production manager and content creator for the radio station. And oh yeah, he likes to keep up with local, regional and national sports, especially anything Huskers.
“This has been another great year for John Cook’s squad. They (Nebraska volleyball) took down Texas, horns down, this past Saturday with a late game in Austin (Texas). Nice to see them win in four sets. They’ve only lost one set so far in the NCAA tournament this year,” said Sorensen, also a regular guest speaker for the Executive Club who spoke to club members this past Monday at their weekly luncheon at the Hilton Garden Inn in the Haymarket district of downtown Lincoln.
“And, a lot of freshmen are playing right now, so it’s not going to be just some one-off (NCAA) tournament thing,” Sorensen continued about the volleyball team. “This is something we are going to continue to see for quite some time. John Cook has certainly earned the benefit of any doubt that people may have regarding this program.”
The Husker volleyball team was scheduled to play Thursday in the NCAA semifinals against Pittsburgh in Columbus, Ohio. Meanwhile, in the other side of the bracket on Thursday, undefeated Louisville faced off against Wisconsin. The finals will be today.
That’s not the only round-ball sport for the women of NU that has grabbed the attention of Sorensen, a Beatrice native who graduated from UNL.
“I’m excited to see Amy Williams’ Nebraska basketball team back in front of the fans in the stands again at 10-0,” he said after the Huskers won again this past Saturday against Indiana State at Pinnacle Bank Arena. “They’ve been impressive by all accounts. They are a team to be reckoned with in the Big Ten and are a team that certainly will be expected to make the NCAA tournament and hopefully advance to some degree.
“I’m very excited to see the women’s sports doing well,” he said. “If only the men could follow up their act. Because, as you guys have seen, it has been some rough times as of late.”
But before moving to some conversation about NU men’s basketball and football, Sorensen spent some time discussing the success of the baseball team this past season and keeping that momentum going into 2022, and he portended to the head baseball coach’s visit to the club in January.
“Hopefully, when Will Bolt speaks to you guys next month, we’re talking about a team that backs up how good they were last year with their success,” said Sorensen. “Because frankly, this state needs that for how bad the men’s sports have been. This 3-9 season for the football team was unprecedented, especially the way it happened. It wasn’t like they got beat 42-10 each game. It was every game they had you clinging to hope that they were going to win and … they lost.”
In positive developments for the football team this past Wednesday, Nebraska announced a national recruiting class of 13 players including Jaeden Gould, a four-star defensive back recruit from New Jersey who de-committed from Southern California. You can also include the four scholarship additions from the transfer portal.
Speaking of the transfer portal, Sorensen was optimistic that the Huskers might find a quality, experienced quarterback. The five prospects he mentioned were Myles Brennan and Max Johnson from LSU, Bo Nix from Auburn, Kedon Slovis from USC and Spencer Rattler from Oklahoma. It was announced later in the week that Rattler had signed to play for South Carolina.
However, Sorensen also shared his disillusionment with the transfer portal. “It’s out of control and has muddied up college sports.”
After starting the season at 5-2 with a four-game winning streak, the Nebraska men’s basketball team has dropped its last four games, including more than 30-point losses to Michigan at home and Auburn on the road.
“This is a team right now that you have to shake your head at. You have to wonder, will this thing get better? I’m not trying to be negative, but it’s hard to be positive,” he said. “Fred Hoiberg needs to go back to the drawing board if they keep losing like this. I’m getting very skeptical about the outlook.”
The author, Tim Brusnahan, is program chair at Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Marco.