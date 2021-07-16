Sorensen addresses hot AD topic at Executive Club visit

At the press conference, Carter and Green explained that they had arrived at the decision to hire Alberts the night before after getting input from a large and diverse search committee, which had been formed over the past couple of weeks to cull through the director candidates.

The topic quickly returned on Monday to football, where Sorensen said there is a lot of stress to succeed.

“It’s ‘go time.’ We’re talking about a football team that, as we all know, really needs to do something. 2016 is the last time this team made a bowl game,” said Sorensen, a Beatrice native. “There’s a lot riding on this season, and with a new athletic director coming in at some point soon, I don’t know when that will be, this week or next. But, that’s going to put a lot of pressure on Coach Scott Frost. You don’t want to stretch this thing out too long.”

Then Sorensen led into the candidacy for the applicants to take over the new AD job opening. He put Alberts at the top of the list, and NU Volleyball Coach John Cook as a leading candidate, with a caveat.

“I think it would be tough for Nebraskans to embrace the idea of losing the one coach that has been the most consistent,” Sorensen said about Cook, who has led the Husker volleyball team to four national championships. “It’s hard to let go of that.”