'Something Rotten' auditions July 11-12 at Playhouse

Auditions for "Something Rotten," a musical comedy, will take place starting at 7 p.m. July 11 and 12 at the Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St.

Roles are available for eight male-identifying actors, two female-identifying actors and an ensemble. Actors, ages 16 and older, should sign up for a one-hour audition slot at lincolnplayhouse.com and bring a prepared, 32-measure solo (not from "Something Rotten," an accompanist is provided). Actors will also be asked to learn a short dance routine. Callbacks will take place July 13.

Actors involved in Lincoln's Pinewood Bowl production of "Newsies" or the Nebraska Communities Playhouse production of "Matilda" in Hickman may submit video auditions to menders@lincolnplayhouse.com. Rehearsals will begin July 18 with performances Sept. 16-18 and 23-25.

"Something Rotten," by Karey Kirkpatrick, John O’Farrell and Wayne Kirkpatrick, is the hysterical story of Nick and Nigel Bottom, two brothers, who are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of rock star playwright Shakespeare. When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theater involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s first musical.

"Something Rotten" will be directed by Morrie Enders with Gretchen Foley as music director, Ted Blessing as choreographer and Barb Armstead as stage manager.

