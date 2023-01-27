'Soft Shapes' exhibition opens Friday at Burkholder Project

A "Soft Shapes" small group exhibition will open with a reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in the Outback Gallery at the Burkholder Project, 719 P St.

The show will feature Lincoln-based artists Hanna Demma, Matel Rokke and April White whose work showcases the element of shape.

The element of shape can utilize pattern, balance and unity to evoke illusions that propel narrative and mood. Whether abstracted, symbol-focused or recognizable imagery, shape has the potential for both dynamic compositional play and subtle visual interaction through its use of positive-negative relationships and its various configurations that allow for the juxtaposition of simplicity and complexity.

Erin Cross curated the "Soft Shapes" show, which will be displayed Feb. 3-25. Other mixed-media group shows will be displayed in the Main and Skylight Galleries.

In addition to First Friday, the shows can be viewed during Burkholder Project's regular hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. The galleries are open by appointment only on Tuesdays. To schedule a visit, call 402-477-3305.