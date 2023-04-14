The Smithsonian traveling exhibition “Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II” will open Thursday, April 20, at the Nebraska History Museum, 131 Centennial Mall North.

The exhibition examines the complicated history and impact of Executive Order 9066, which led to the incarceration of Japanese Americans after the attack on Pearl Harbor. “Righting a Wrong” will remain on view through July 1. The exhibition is locally supported by Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. U.S.A.

“Righting a Wrong” looks at immigration, prejudice, civil rights, heroism and what it means to be an American. The exhibition explores the complex history through images, personal stories and objects from those incarcerated at the camps.

A duffle bag used by the Imada family when they were relocated to the Gila River camp in Arizona reflects restrictions to bring only what they could carry. Takeo Shirasawa’s 1943 high school diploma from the Poston camp in Arizona exemplifies the experience of thousands of other teens who had to complete their high school education in camps.

Following the attack on Pearl Harbor by Japan on Dec. 7, 1941, President Franklin Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, which sent 75,000 Americans of Japanese ancestry and 45,000 Japanese nationals to incarceration camps. Ten large, barbed wire-enclosed incarceration camps and dozens of other installations were scattered west of the Mississippi, far from their homes from March 1942 to March 1946. Young and old lived crowded together in the hastily built camps, endured poor living conditions and were under the constant watch of military guards for two and a half years. Meanwhile, brave Japanese American men risked their lives fighting for the United States.

Some 40 years later, the U.S. Congress formally recognized that the rights of Japanese Americans had been violated and President Reagan signed the Civil Liberties Act of 1988, providing an apology and restitution to the living Japanese Americans who were incarcerated during World War II.

“Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II” was developed by the National Museum of American History and adapted for travel by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES).

Japanese Nebraskans lived mostly in western farming communities. They worked on farms and in stockyards, in hospitality and domestic service, in professions and as entrepreneurs. Omaha’s small Japanese community included Harry Watanabe, who founded the Oriental Trading Company in 1932.

Unlike the West Coast, Nebraska Japanese were not incarcerated during World War II, but some lost jobs, and community leaders were arrested and questioned. Japanese immigrants were designated “enemy aliens.” Newspapers across the state reprinted warnings that they and their U.S.-born children might act as spies and saboteurs.

Some Nebraskans responded with anti-Japanese hostility. Others spoke against mass incarceration and even hastened the release of those incarcerated by opening jobs to workers and enrollment to students.

“Preserving a Legacy: Japanese in Nebraska” will remain on display through July 1. The exhibit will then move to the Legacy of the Plains Museum in Scottsbluff for a yet to be determined time period.