Smaller field enjoys LSMGL fall mixer at Highlands

Sixty-eight golfers enjoyed a great day and fast-paced play at the Oct. 14 Shamble event at Highlands Golf Course, as teams moved along quickly and the excellent course conditions produced some low scores.

Two flights both played from the white tees, with 60% of each golfer’s handicap applied.

Two pin prizes were awarded: on hole No. 8 for the closest to the pin, won by James Johnson; and hole No. 18 for the longest putt, taken by Denny Lacquement.

The next Fall Fun Day was the last U-Pik event re-scheduled for Hillcrest Country Club to Monday, Oct. 19.

WINNERS

Flight A: First place, score 100-Gayle Burr, Jerry Edmunds, John Eshleman and Dave Neuhaus; second place, score 104-Denny Lacquement, Jon Debus, Bill Howard and Jim Augustyn; third place, score 105-Jim Cunningham, Dean Muller, Paul Svoboda and Ron Garner.

Flight B: First place, score 104-Bill Allen, Bill Rocke, Bruce Liesveld and Greg Bauer; second place, score 105-John Tritt, Dave Ankenman, Jerry Petersen and Bob Swan; third place, score 112-Dave Dunning, Bill Nelson, Mike Toomey and James Johnson.

