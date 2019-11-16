Eighty-five golfers enjoyed a great day and fast-paced play during the Oct. 16 Shamble event at the Highlands Golf Course, as Lincoln Senior Men's Golf League teams moved along quickly and the excellent course conditions produced some low scores.
Two flights were used, and a unique toss out of the sand trap option provided some interesting comic relief for those not ambidextrous. But the over 75-year-old golfers weren’t so amused at the advantage they did not gain since there were no red tees for the par fives.
Pin prizes were awarded to Carl McReynolds on hole 17 for hitting closest to the pin on the third shot, and to Randy Stubbs on hole 9 for sinking the longest putt.
WINNERS
Flight A: First place, score 100-John Eshleman, Ron Moen and Carl McReynolds; second place, score 103-Jerry Petersen, Denny Quick, Bob Schroeder and Glen Schmieding; third place, score 105-Gary Wells, Jack McKimmy, Terry Olton and Larry Honeycutt.
Flight B: First place, score 101-Loy Forster, Stan Kuta, Bob Swan and Tom Gould; second place, score 110-Ed Svendsen, Gary Unrein, Jay Nisely and Bob Monson; third place, score 112-Ron Ruff, Carl Bouges and Bob Williams.
The next Fall Fun Day was the last U-Pik event at Pioneers Golf Course on Oct. 23.