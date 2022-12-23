 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Slumberland donates 2,500 beds to charities

Slumberland Furniture purchases beds and works with local charity partners like Cedars, Friendship Home, Matt Talbot, People's City Mission and others to help those in need. This year through Slumberland's 120 locations, more than 2,500 beds will be gifted through the company's "Homes for the Holidays: Giving beds, Changing lives" program.

