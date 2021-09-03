 Skip to main content
Skylark to perform Wednesday at LCF Garden
Skylark to perform Wednesday at LCF Garden

Skylark

Skylark will give a free performance at noon Wednesday, Sept. 8, on the Lincoln Community Foundation Garden stage.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Skylark will perform at noon Wednesday, Sept. 8, as the next act in the Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series on the LCF Garden stage, 1415 N St.

Skylark is a five-member group best known for doing jazz standards and pop music. Many of the songs are familiar favorites recorded by artists such as Frank Sinatra, Peggy Lee, Diana Krall, Nat King Cole, Nina Simone and Norah Jones.

The LCF Garden Performance Series features a different band at noon every Wednesday through Sept. 29. For the full schedule of performers, see the Foundation Garden Performance Series Facebook page.

