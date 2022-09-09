Skylark to perform Wednesday at LCF Garden

The Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series continues Wednesday with a free noon performance by Skylark at the Foundation Garden, 1415 N St.

Skylark is a five-member group from Lincoln featuring Sharon Kreimer, Dell Darling, Kevin Avey, Mark Shiffler and Duane Remmers. The band is known for performing a mix of jazz, rock and blues. Skylark’s song list includes numbers by artists such as Ray Charles, Annie Lennox, Diana Krall, Norah Jones, Sheryl Crow, Van Morrison and Dr. John.

The band came together 12 years ago and performs at local venues such as James Arthur Vineyards, Deer Springs Winery, Wilderness Ridge and the Crescent Moon coffeehouse. Skylark also plays for many local events such as the Haymarket’s Farmers Market and Nebraska State Fair. Additionally, the band plays for private parties and other events in the Lincoln-Omaha area.

For the full lineup in the Garden Performance Series, see www.lcf.org.