Sivaprasad Wadhia to speak at E.N. Thompson Forum

Professor Sivaprasad Wadhia is an expert on immigration law whose research focuses on the role of prosecutorial discretion in immigration law and the intersections of race, national security and immigration. She is the founding director of the Center for Immigrants’ Rights Clinic at Penn State Law. She is the author of two books, has been published in numerous law journals, and has been quoted or featured by international, national and local publications, including New York Times Magazine, The Hill, National Law Journal, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, The Atlantic and Associated Press, among others.