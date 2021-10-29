Sivaprasad Wadhia to speak at E.N. Thompson Forum

Shoba Sivaprasad Wadhia will present "Facing Immigrant Exclusion: Then and Now" on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Lied Center for Performing Arts as part of the E.N. Thompson Forum on World Issues 2021-22 series, "Moments of Reckoning: Global Calls for Racial Equity and Action.”
She will talk about immigration reform, and the need to adopt a legal and policy framework that considers the factors driving disparate immigration enforcement – policies that affirm and include, as opposed to punish or exclude. This event is free and open to the public.
“This is our 33rd year bringing scholars, experts and leaders to Lincoln to discuss important global issues, from many different viewpoints, including world leaders such as Mikhail Gorbachev; Nobel Peace Prize winners Desmond Tutu, Elie Wiesel and Nadia Murad; journalists David Brooks and David Gergen; artists Yo Yo Ma, Misty Copeland and Bono; and many, many others,” said Victoria Grasso, president of the Cooper Foundation, which provides major support for the series.
“This year's theme, ‘Moments of Reckoning: Global Calls for Racial Equity and Action,’ addresses historical and contemporary cases of discrimination, and highlights efforts to dismantle oppression in the quest for justice,” Grasso added. “Professor Sivaprasad Wadhia’s expertise in immigration will bring important and timely insight into an issue we see every day in the news.”
Professor Sivaprasad Wadhia is an expert on immigration law whose research focuses on the role of prosecutorial discretion in immigration law and the intersections of race, national security and immigration. She is the founding director of the Center for Immigrants’ Rights Clinic at Penn State Law. She is the author of two books, has been published in numerous law journals, and has been quoted or featured by international, national and local publications, including New York Times Magazine, The Hill, National Law Journal, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, The Atlantic and Associated Press, among others.
The forum is always free and open to the public. Tickets are available at https://enthompson.unl.edu.