Sipple talks Husker football at Executive Club meeting

It’s a remarkable time of year for a wavering college football program, and the unknown direction has everyone guessing … ergo rumor, innuendo and rampant speculation are rife.

What a great time for a sportswriter.

On Monday, Jan. 11, Lincoln Journal Star sports columnist Steve Sipple spoke for the first time to Lincoln Executive Club members at their new digs at the Hilton Garden Inn in the banquet room in Lincoln’s Haymarket. You could say that he dove right into what everybody’s talking about when it comes to the offseason of Husker football.

“It’s interesting to me still, when the football season ends, why do we still need somebody like me around?” said the self-deprecating Sipple, who has been covering Husker football for over 25 years for the newspaper. “But, what the actual thing is, this is when the hard part begins. This is a good time, there’s a lot of stuff going on.”

The rumor and innuendo over the past weekend and into the early part of the week was about what might happen with the return of some key skilled players on the Nebraska football team’s offense, namely Wan’Dale Robinson and Dedrick Mills.