Sipple talks Husker football at Executive Club meeting

It’s a remarkable time of year for a wavering college football program, and the unknown direction has everyone guessing … ergo rumor, innuendo and rampant speculation are rife.
What a great time for a sportswriter.
On Monday, Jan. 11, Lincoln Journal Star sports columnist Steve Sipple spoke for the first time to Lincoln Executive Club members at their new digs at the Hilton Garden Inn in the banquet room in Lincoln’s Haymarket. You could say that he dove right into what everybody’s talking about when it comes to the offseason of Husker football.
“It’s interesting to me still, when the football season ends, why do we still need somebody like me around?” said the self-deprecating Sipple, who has been covering Husker football for over 25 years for the newspaper. “But, what the actual thing is, this is when the hard part begins. This is a good time, there’s a lot of stuff going on.”
The rumor and innuendo over the past weekend and into the early part of the week was about what might happen with the return of some key skilled players on the Nebraska football team’s offense, namely Wan’Dale Robinson and Dedrick Mills.
Over the noon hour, it had not been verified whether Robinson was going to enter the college football transfer portal, as was rumored. Speculation also circled around whether Mills might return for a bonus senior season with the Huskers. Both players have been proven crucial elements to the past two seasons’ offensive production.
Later in the afternoon, Sipple, with his instincts and source connections, was proven correct that both Robinson and Mills were moving on from the program.
But, Sipple did not just bring subtraction to his remarks on Monday. He also spoke about the addition of wide receiver Samori Toure.
“Nebraska picked up a receiver from Montana. I’d say he’s a big-time player,” Sipple said about Toure. “He had 87 catches and 1,500 yards last season. He’s 6’-3” and 190 pounds. People like to harp on the subject too much that Nebraska’s skill players are too small. Everybody likes to look at big, physical receivers like Tennessee’s (Titans) A.J. Brown that played this (past) weekend. And Nebraska needs an upgrade like that. Well, they got that today.”
Another physical addition came to fruition on Tuesday when it was announced that Markese Stepp, a 6-foot, 235-pound running back from USC, was joining the Huskers. Stepp, a four-star recruit, has three remaining seasons of eligibility.
Sipple believes the Nebraska defense may be in a good position to become a top-30 program over the next football season. He referred to the return of seniors JoJo Domann, Ben Stille, Will Honas, Cam Taylor-Britt and Deontai Williams.
The third “side” of the football, special teams, is another area Sipple referred to that needs some attention. He felt an addition here of a dedicated special teams coach may be in order for the Huskers.
Overall, Sipple said he sees a lot going on in this offseason.
“Scott (Frost) right now is dealing with quite a bit,” he said. “He’s probably working really hard this week. He’s got a lot on his plate, and it gets pretty complicated.”
The author, Tim Brusnahan, is program chair for the Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Marco.