Sipple talks Husker football at Exec Club visit

Editor’s note: Journal Star sports columnist Steve Sipple’s presentation to the Executive Club occurred on Monday, Aug. 10, the day before the Big Ten Conference postponed all fall sports.
It’s the beginning of August in Nebraska. You can feel it in the air. The anticipation of college football is thick and lusty … Because this year, it’s different. There’s more than a need for football. It’s a must.
On Monday, Aug. 10, the Lincoln Executive Club held its first meeting in the Nebraska Club in more than six months, and the topic of conversation was “Will there be Nebraska and Big Ten football this fall.” And who better to shed some light on the subject than long-time Lincoln Journal Star sports columnist Steve Sipple.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the club had not met since March 9 in the U.S. Bank building on the 20th floor. The room count was small. But that didn’t diminish the faddish fever for football.
Sipple, a Nebraska native hailing from Columbus, definitely reflected an appetite for fall football and a stomach for how and what may come as he described a crazy, busy time of the year.
“I’ve been on the phone a lot. There’s a lot going on right now,” Sipple began. “There’s nothing official in regards to the rumor that there’s been a 12-2 vote by Big Ten presidents to shut down fall sports. That was not accurate. But, there is an eventuality to it. I think we’ll find out eventually that the Big Ten will not have football. It doesn’t look good right now.”
Which is unfortunate and adds to the frustration of the coach and the football team itself. Sipple reported that the news of a possible cancellation of fall sports was devastating to the NU Athletic Department and all involved.
“It’s tough on the players, too,” said Sipple. “They want to go. They want to play.”
These sentiments were shared by players and coach later Monday afternoon on a Zoom conference call conducted by the Nebraska Athletic Department staff between Coach Scott Frost, three Husker football players and the media. The players included on the video conference call were junior quarterback Adrian Martinez, senior cornerback Dicaprio Bootle and senior offensive lineman Matt Farniok.
On that call, Frost intimated that somehow, someway there will be a Nebraska football season in 2020. How and when those decisions are made will soon come to bear.
Sipple, too, expressed frustration over the current state of affairs, as he’d witnessed a well-orchestrated preparation and effort performed by NU staff and medical personnel to enable a safe environment for athletes to train in during a head-scratching time of pandemic.
“Nebraska has been aggressive in how they’re handling the situation with the pandemic,” said Sipple, sharing his insight as a 30-plus-year veteran of the Journal Star sports page. “They (football players) want to play pretty bad. Overall, the Nebraska Athletic Department has been preparing since mid-April for this, and I would include volleyball, as well. UNMC (University of Nebraska Medical Center) has been very beneficial to Nebraska Athletics, which complements the university’s medical team.”
Providing examples of the lengths the Husker Athletic Department went to extend safety to student athletes, Sipple described how staff would ensure no-stop transportation to campus to prevent COVID-19 exposure. Once on campus, exposure was further limited.
As this season of doubt continues with football game cancellations, Sipple said he would prefer that the Power Five conferences remained clearly in unity. But, the waters remained murky through the early part of the week.
“I’d rather have the Big Ten, ACC and SEC aligned on this,” Sipple said.
There is talk of moving the football season to the spring of 2021, but that inherently may cause some problems with spring practices and the following fall season. But, Sipple said that would not be the case for John Cook and the volleyball team.
“All the volleyball players have been on campus for some time now,” Sipple said. “If their season gets pushed back, spring would be a great time for them, and they would get more attention than they would in the fall.”
There’s always another ship sailing with the man from Columbus.
The author, Tim Brusnahan, is program chair at Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Allo Communications.
