Sipple talks Husker football at Exec Club visit

Editor’s note: Journal Star sports columnist Steve Sipple’s presentation to the Executive Club occurred on Monday, Aug. 10, the day before the Big Ten Conference postponed all fall sports.

It’s the beginning of August in Nebraska. You can feel it in the air. The anticipation of college football is thick and lusty … Because this year, it’s different. There’s more than a need for football. It’s a must.

On Monday, Aug. 10, the Lincoln Executive Club held its first meeting in the Nebraska Club in more than six months, and the topic of conversation was “Will there be Nebraska and Big Ten football this fall.” And who better to shed some light on the subject than long-time Lincoln Journal Star sports columnist Steve Sipple.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the club had not met since March 9 in the U.S. Bank building on the 20th floor. The room count was small. But that didn’t diminish the faddish fever for football.

Sipple, a Nebraska native hailing from Columbus, definitely reflected an appetite for fall football and a stomach for how and what may come as he described a crazy, busy time of the year.