Sipple says revamped Huskers can win close football games

If you’ve been paying close attention to Husker football of late and how close they’ve been to success without achievement, one might look closely at turning the tide in the close games. It seems simple.

That’s the way Steve Sipple described it Monday to Executive Club members at their weekly luncheon in downtown Lincoln at the Graduate Hotel. Sipple said he likes the look of the team with the changes made by head coach Scott Frost and company over the offseason and where they’re headed this upcoming season.

“I’d say they’ve upgraded in a lot of places, in a lot of positions. But they’re going to have to win a lot of close games to get this thing done. That’s what it’s come down to, to get eight to nine wins, and to do that they have to win close,” said Sipple, who over this summer began work with On3, a digital media company, covering the same Husker beat he had with the Journal Star since 1995 until leaving this past May. “We’ve entered another kind of world. So, that’s the question. Can they win close games?”

Sipple’s simplest response to that question is “yes” they can. And, it comes right down to the Huskers’ upgrades at quarterback and special teams that will enable the team to get the key wins in the close ones. He said that the coaches believe that they have a quarterback who checks all the boxes including the important one.

“Anytime you get into the quarterback discussion and you ask Mark Whipple, the new offensive coordinator, and Frost, what gives Casey Thompson the edge, they say the same thing every time. ‘Experience’ every time. With Whipple, it’s like you can bank on it,” Sipple said about the Husker quarterback competition this past spring and into fall camp this August.

And it wasn’t just Frost and Whipple who have been impressed by Thompson and his experience.

“He had 10 starts at Texas last year, he went 5-5. Played through a hand injury, played in the Red River rivalry. I was struck by how well he played in that environment,” said Sipple, who said he was able to watch the entirety of that 11 a.m. game due to Nebraska hosting Michigan on the same day in the evening. “If you’ve ever watched that Oklahoma-Texas game each year, that’s about as intense as it gets, and I was talking to Casey (Thompson) about that and Casey loves that. He loves that type of environment.”

When it comes to the special teams for Sipple, who’s a big fan of coach Bill Busch, he definitely likes the changes and direction of a special team that may have lost its direction over the past few years.

“Right now, Busch is all about turning the special teams around. That’s all he cares about,” said Sipple about the local coach from Pender, Nebraska, who’s on his third tour with the Nebraska staff, which started with Tom Osborne. “He works better than 16 hours a day, and that’s all they do. He’s determined. I would be surprised if it’s not appreciably better this year.”

Sipple said the intensity among the Husker coaches and team is palpable and consistent, and it starts with the head man.

“There was this event at Tanner’s Bar about a month ago, and I sat down with Frost and we had a long conversation. I would compare his demeanor to a snarling dog right now. So, I came away sort of encouraged,” Sipple relayed about the Nebraska head coach entering his fifth season. “I’ve been covering football here 33 seasons. I’ve seen a lot. I’ve seen the real good and I’ve obviously seen the real rough. And I’ve seen a couple of coaches get beat down by the job.

“His back is up against the wall. He knows it. But I think he’ll come out fighting. It looks like it to me, and he has a pretty good team, and I hope it takes on his personality. It really hasn’t yet, which is mysterious to me because Scott was such a hard-nosed player, detail oriented, and his teams haven’t reflected that. And this year, they’re going to need that edge.”

Then Sipple turned his attention to the game at hand next weekend in Dublin, Ireland.

“This is not a fun trip for Nebraska. They’re not looking at it that way. This is business,” said Sipple, who’s making the trip “across the pond” for On3 to cover the game. “Now, you don’t want it to be about Northwestern having a good time and getting revenge from last year’s 56-7 game, and we’re over there thinking about all that pressure. You don’t want that. So, Scott’s got to manage that situation. Because Nebraska’s a better team, no doubt about that.”

The author, Tim Brusnahan, is president and program chair for the Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Marco.