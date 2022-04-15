Sipple discusses Spring Game, Husker football with Exec Club

Despite the less than spectacular display of offensive game plan at the Huskers’ Spring Game this past Saturday, Lincoln Journal Star sports columnist Steve Sipple remains quite intrigued about the football season coming this fall. It’s the second week into April, and here’s a guy who’s excited.

“I’ve been doing this for 30-plus years, and I don’t know if I’ve ever been more interested in Nebraska football,” Sipple said Monday after the spring game to Executive Club members at their weekly luncheon in downtown Lincoln at the Hilton Garden Inn. “There’s so much going on in college football right now, but also because we all know he’s probably coaching for his job. Scott (Frost) knows it. It’s not a sensitive topic. He knows what the score is over there. He’s got a new boss and his new boss is asking for a lot.

“It’s fascinating. I’m really galvanized by it. It’s fun to cover,” Sipple gushed.

And with the added pressure of the upcoming season, the spring game lacked a lot of players who will figure into the fall. Sipple said it was “OK,” and the staff handled it as well as could be expected with not wanting to invite injury to star potential.

“It’s sort of become a conundrum. You can’t afford to have any key players get hurt,” he said. “But you have more than 100 recruits there watching the game, plus you have so many alumni there. I mean, I was standing next to Rich Glover on the sidelines and I didn’t even know it was him initially. There were a lot of former players there at this game.”

So, with the expectation of the big event and the need to protect your product, things evolve into a give-and-take situation for all parties.

“Touch football makes it hard to draw any conclusions from the action, and the nature of spring games are always good news, bad news scenarios,” Sipple shared. “The good news was the defensive ends looked good. The (pass protection) pocket wasn’t clean very often in that first half. Garrett Nelson had two sacks and Jimari Butler, who plays gunner, looked pretty good coming in off the edge. That’s good news, because they need a pass rush. I think Nelson is a guy capable of getting eight to nine sacks this season.

“The bad news is the offensive tackles looked pretty rough. But now, these might not be your starting tackles come autumn or August.”

Sipple said the question of the starters ranged between Brant Banks and Bryce Benhart, who were able to play Saturday, and sophomores Teddy Prochazka and Turner Corcoran and junior transfer Hunter Anthony, who did not play.

“There is a possibility that the (starting) right tackle does not exist on the roster right now. They could go into the transfer portal and find him. That’s a priority this spring and summer,” he said.

A hotly contested transfer portal prospect out of Texas was in attendance Saturday, and he did not go unnoticed by many.

“Ochaun Mathis was the guy standing at midfield during the game. He’s got a fourth-round NFL draft projection right now. He’s of interest,” Sipple portended about the fourth-year edge rusher from TCU.

Sipple said he has been impressed with what Frost has been able to accomplish this off season in the transfer portal. He pointed to the Husker impact acquisitions of wide receiver Trey Parker from LSU, defensive back Tommi Hill from ASU and a certain running back who busted a 61-yard TD run in the spring game.

“You know Anthony Grant has a great chance to start and be a major factor. He’s a tough kid, tough runner,” Sipple said about the junior who played his freshman year at Florida State before transferring to New Mexico Military Institute for the past two years. “He’s the kind of kid Nebraska needs at running back. He loves it and says there is no position he’d rather play.”

This was the first time Sipple had seen Grant play in-person. Frost kept spring practices closed to inquiring minds this spring.

“The media didn’t see any practice at all this spring, and that’s been Scott’s (Frost) way. We saw a little in the first few years, but not any this year,” said Sipple, who has been roaming these sidelines since 1990 for the Journal Star with a sly, rye bit of humor. “So the media, what we do is we go off our imagination, which is what the media does increasingly in the world anyway. So, we fit right in.”

Sipple didn’t stop there. He delved right into what kind of media access he’s experienced over the past 30 years with Husker coaches.

“It’s varied from coach to coach, but (Tom) Osborne let us watch a lot of it. A lot of spring, a lot of August and a lot of fall. Now, he would always say we could only watch the last 15 minutes of each practice, but of course we’d fudge it until he’d have to put a stop to it,” Sipple said sheepishly. “When Callahan came, he opened the entire spring. Every practice, every minute was open. Pretty soon, you’d find out it’s pretty boring.

“Now Bo (Pelini), how should I say this, was a little neurotic. It was occasionally open to us, and then if he didn’t like what we were doing, he’d ban us for a little while, and then he’d open it up again, back and forth,” Sipple said. “We got to watch a lot under (Mike) Riley. I got to watch so much that I got a better handle on that team than I ever had with any other team.”

The author, Tim Brusnahan, is program director for Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Marco.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0