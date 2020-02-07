Sipple addresses the ‘why’ in sports writing to Exec Club

Lincoln Journal Star sports columnist Steve Sipple has been writing columns for more than 13 years. He’s getting pretty good at it … because he’s figured out why.
“The critical one certain word that sports writers have to try and figure out is ‘why,’” Sipple said on Monday to Lincoln Executive Club members at their weekly luncheon at the Nebraska Club in downtown Lincoln. “Especially for a columnist, my job is to answer to it. If I can’t explain why things are happening, I’m not doing my job.”
He was trying to explain that when covering sports, you don’t always get a complete explanation from the coaches or players as to why something happened the way it did. So, the guy covering it needs to try and explain the “because” to the readers.
Some of the current unanswered questions he was referencing pertained to the resignation of former Husker football offensive coordinator Troy Walters and the hiring of his replacement in Matt Lubick.
“Why is Troy Walters not on the coaching staff? Scott (Frost) does not address this,” Sipple said in referencing the Husker head football coach and what reporters have to report. “So people look to the media to answer ‘why.’”
“You can get a good idea of why something happens the way it did through sources. But, you have to show a degree of responsibility here,” Sipple said, before answering to a key “why” someone was hired. “Scott (Frost) is always looking for people that can recruit.”
Sipple has been doing sports writing for the paper since the early 1990s and turned to writing sports columns in 2006. He’s a native Nebraskan born in Columbus. He graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in Journalism and worked for the Journal Star before and after graduation before taking a job at the Grand Island Independent. After a brief stint there, he was back at the Journal Star.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to the sports writing, Sipple spends his fair share of time spinning theories and stories across the air waves of radio. He adds color to the “Early Break with Sip and Jake” radio show from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. on 93.7 The Ticket. He also does plenty of interviews on the sports talk radio shows that span across the eastern portion of Nebraska and western Iowa in coverage.
Sipple pivoted his reporting over to Nebraska basketball and its travails after a 76-64 loss at home against Penn State over the weekend.
“We saw a ‘why’ on Saturday in how outmanned they (Nebraska men’s basketball players) were. Cam Mack was basically a no-show because he missed a film session,” Sipple said.
But despite the 7-15 start to the Husker season, Sipple likes what he sees in the future of Fred Hoiberg’s team, especially those sitting out this season and looking forward to 2021 and beyond. Waiting to see the floor are transfer juniors Derrick Walker, a 6-8 forward from Tennessee, and Shamiel Stevenson, a 6-6 guard from the University of Pittsburgh before last season’s stint at Nevada. And, Sipple really likes the looks of sophomore guard Dalano Banton, a transfer from Western Kentucky.
“This guy is a true talent at 6-8, and he can really shoot it,” he said about Banton.
Speaking of the future, Sipple is receiving some extra deep-background research help from his brother, who lives in Omaha and has a son who plays basketball for Millard North. The Mustangs just happen to have a highly-sought-after recruit, 6-4 junior guard Hunter Sallis.
“He’s a legit 5-star prospect. I mean, my brother and my nephew tell me when he goes up to dunk, his head is at the hoop,” Sipple said about Sallis. “We haven’t had that kind of talent in this state since Erick Strickland. And he played 10 years in the NBA.”
Sallis is being recruited by Nebraska and a host of other teams. But with Hoiberg being one of the recruiters, Sipple believes there is a chance and a “why” for Nebraska.
The author, Tim Brusnahan, is program chair at Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Allo Communications.