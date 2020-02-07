Sipple addresses the ‘why’ in sports writing to Exec Club

Lincoln Journal Star sports columnist Steve Sipple has been writing columns for more than 13 years. He’s getting pretty good at it … because he’s figured out why.

“The critical one certain word that sports writers have to try and figure out is ‘why,’” Sipple said on Monday to Lincoln Executive Club members at their weekly luncheon at the Nebraska Club in downtown Lincoln. “Especially for a columnist, my job is to answer to it. If I can’t explain why things are happening, I’m not doing my job.”

He was trying to explain that when covering sports, you don’t always get a complete explanation from the coaches or players as to why something happened the way it did. So, the guy covering it needs to try and explain the “because” to the readers.

Some of the current unanswered questions he was referencing pertained to the resignation of former Husker football offensive coordinator Troy Walters and the hiring of his replacement in Matt Lubick.

“Why is Troy Walters not on the coaching staff? Scott (Frost) does not address this,” Sipple said in referencing the Husker head football coach and what reporters have to report. “So people look to the media to answer ‘why.’”