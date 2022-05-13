 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sip Nebraska returns to Mahoney State Park

Goat Yoga participants line up as a goat begins to walk across their backs during Sip Nebraska activities at Mahoney State Park Saturday, May 7. Lincoln Yoga Center employees led the yoga demonstrations, and goats were provided by Shepherd's Rest Goat & Sheep Rescue, which benefited from donations at the event. Attendees tasted samples from Nebraska wineries, breweries and distilleries, shopped at artisan and craft vendor booths, and participated in activities like yoga, massage, axe throwing, outdoor games and dance lessons. Bands included Ro Hempel, Boondox, Beaten Path and Bottle Tops in addition to DJ tunes. Attendees also had opportunities to attend educational sessions like "Boozed and Infused," "Farm to Table," "Cider for Breakfast," "Curds and Craft Beer" and "Sunset Yoga." Watch for more details in the June L Magazine when it gets distributed Thursday, May 26.

