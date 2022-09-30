Sip Nebraska Fall Festival Oct. 7-8 at Haymarket Park

For the ninth year, in the spring and fall, Sip Nebraska is bringing together a passionate community of local wine, hard cider, craft beer and spirit producers and their fans to celebrate Nebraska's beverage industry.

Sip Nebraska will take place Friday, Oct. 7, from 4-10 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 8, from 1-10 p.m. in the Haymarket Park ballpark, 403 Line Drive Circle.

The event includes unlimited tastings, and you can watch the Nebraska vs. Rutgers game live on the 34-foot jumbo screen Friday, Oct. 7.

Spend the day playing lawn games and listening to live music and comedy. Take part in cookie decorating, wine glass painting, free mobile massage and goat yoga. Tour the food vendors and shop from the endless artisan and craft vendors. Try a sip-and-learn class, and participate in the best-of-tasting contest.

Be sure to stop by and love on the pets up for adoption from Dolly's Legacy Animal Rescue.

For full details and to purchase tickets in advance, visit www.sipnebraska.com, www.facebook.com/sipnebraska or call 402-882-2448. Tickets can also be purchased for an additional $10 at the door if not sold out.