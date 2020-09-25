Sip Nebraska event to support A Warmer Day

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sip Nebraska, a local wine, craft beer and spirits event, has been rescheduled for Oct. 2 and 3 at the Haymarket Ball Park.

Attendees have the opportunity to taste any beverage from a list of local wineries, breweries and distillery vendors. Along with the tasting, guests can purchase their favorites to take home.

Attendees can also participate in blind tastings during the educational sessions hosted by A Warmer Day, a nonprofit that works to provide coats and winter apparel to underprivileged children and families. To further help support this cause, Sip Nebraska asks each guest to bring any gently worn winter apparel to this vendor. In return, A Warmer Day will provide raffle tickets to those who donate to be entered to win prizes at the event.

“A Warmer Day is such an amazing organization, and we are so fortunate to host them at our event," said Stacy Leners, owner of event organizer Blur Parties. "Their cause is extremely important to all of us at Blur Parties, and especially in challenging times right now, they need all the support.”

Food trucks ranging from savory to sweet will be available. Artisan vendors will also attend. Some specialize in food like popcorn, chocolate or spices, while others create chainsaw carvings, candles or cigars.