Sip Nebraska event to support A Warmer Day

Sip Nebraska, a local wine, craft beer and spirits event, has been rescheduled for Oct. 2 and 3 at the Haymarket Ball Park.
Attendees have the opportunity to taste any beverage from a list of local wineries, breweries and distillery vendors. Along with the tasting, guests can purchase their favorites to take home.
Attendees can also participate in blind tastings during the educational sessions hosted by A Warmer Day, a nonprofit that works to provide coats and winter apparel to underprivileged children and families. To further help support this cause, Sip Nebraska asks each guest to bring any gently worn winter apparel to this vendor. In return, A Warmer Day will provide raffle tickets to those who donate to be entered to win prizes at the event.
“A Warmer Day is such an amazing organization, and we are so fortunate to host them at our event," said Stacy Leners, owner of event organizer Blur Parties. "Their cause is extremely important to all of us at Blur Parties, and especially in challenging times right now, they need all the support.”
Food trucks ranging from savory to sweet will be available. Artisan vendors will also attend. Some specialize in food like popcorn, chocolate or spices, while others create chainsaw carvings, candles or cigars.
With football on everyone’s mind, the jumbo screen at Haymarket Park will be playing the day’s best game. Other games will be aired on televisions throughout the event. Since Sip Nebraska is taking place in the fall this year, touches of this season will be sprinkled across the park, such as hay bales with picnic blankets on the grass, and lights strung throughout walkways.
Sip Nebraska will host Urban Legends to lead attendees in wine glass and pumpkin door hanger painting.
The weather is estimated to be in the mid-’70s, which will be perfect for outdoor games and activities planned such as jumbo Jenga and Connect 4, washers, beer pong, corn hole, fuse ball and yoga.
Featured bands performing are Ro Hempel Music, a trending reggae band; Ghettoblaster, an old-school hip hop band that plays music from the 2000s and earlier; and the Simplicated Band, which performs covers from all eras.
“These live bands bring energy to Sip Nebraska," Leners said. "We love to see our guests listening to the music and having a great time.”
To purchase tickets to Sip Nebraska, visit https://blurparties.com/sipnebraska.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!