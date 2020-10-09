(At left, front to back) Kristin Unger of Omaha, Kylie Jones of West Des Moines and Sonny Eppenbach of Lincoln taste samples from SchillingBridge Winery and Microbrewery Oct. 3 at the Sip Nebraska event in Lincoln’s Haymarket Park. The annual outdoor tasting festival -- which celebrates locally produced wine, craft beer, cider and spirits -- was originally scheduled for May 8-9 at Mahoney State Park but was postponed due to health department COVID-19 restrictions in state parks. Stacy Leners, owner of event organizer Blur Parties, said the event followed 27 pages of health guidelines such as providing hand sanitizing stations, social distancing, free masks and other precautions. About 1,500 people chose tastings from nearly 100 different alcoholic beverages offered by 15 local producers Oct. 2-3 at Haymarket Park. The event also included food vendors, arts and crafts, games and live music. Watch for more details and photos in the November L Magazine, which will be distributed in print Thursday, Oct. 22.