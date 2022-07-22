Singer-songwriter and ventriloquist to perform at Vine Church

Brent Vernon, a singer-songwriter and ventriloquist, will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at Vine Congregational Church, 1800 Twin Ridge Road.
For over 25 years, Vernon and his puppet Sam have traveled the country to share the Christian faith and provide family entertainment. Vernon is also a children's author and illustrator of seven books. He promises an evening of music, stories and laughter.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. Admission is free with a goodwill offering. For more information, visit www.vineucc.org.