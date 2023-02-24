The Arts for the Soul music and fine arts series will host Sing from the Heart, a dessert concert and charity fundraiser for the Gathering Place, at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St.

This annual event will feature the First Presbyterian Choir with guest soloists Gretchen Pille, soprano; and Jack Rinke, piano.

This year, a freewill offering will be taken for the Gathering Place, which offers free meals in our community to anyone who needs them. You will have the opportunity to hear about the Gathering Place's work and how it impacts our community.

Soloist Pille has enjoyed a highly varied career that includes opera residencies across the country, concert performances at acclaimed venues like the Kennedy Center, and experimental recordings that push the boundaries of classical music.

Her recent solo engagements include Omaha Symphony's Christmas Celebration, Mozart’s Requiem, originating roles in the podcast opera Don Henry, and Omaha Symphony’s July 4th celebration.

Pille is a co-founder of the Salt Creek Festival, a classical music event that highlights the artistic talent present in the Midwest. You can stream her music on Spotify, iTunes, YouTube and Naxos.

Pianist/composer Rinke earned a Bachelor of Music degree at Nebraska Wesleyan University with an emphasis in piano performance. While pursuing a Master's degree at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, he was accepted as a composition student.

As a pianist, Rinke regularly appears in concerts and recitals, and has performed with Abendmusik, the Nebraska Chamber Players, Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra, Arts for the Soul, the Lincoln Civic Orchestra and Lincoln Youth Symphony.

He has composed pieces for soloists, chamber groups and large choral/instrumental ensembles, and released two CDs of original piano music. He has been a member of the First-Plymouth Choir and Abendmusik Chorus, where he previously served an honorary position of composer-in-residence for those ensembles. He is a lead IT infrastructure analyst for the State of Nebraska.

Tickets are all $5, with ages 12 and under free. Ticket includes dessert.

For tickets or more information, contact First Presbyterian Church at 402-477-6037 or go to https://fpclincoln.org/arts-for-the-soul/.