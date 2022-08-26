 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shucks Brothers to give free concert at Lied's Carson Theater

Shucks Brothers

The Shucks Brothers will perform Thursday at the Lied Center's Johnny Carson Theater.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Shucks Brothers -- Steve Hanson, Dave Miller and Jim Pipher -- will give a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Lied Center's Carson Theater.

Shucks shows involve some serious string tickling and harmonizing vocals. They tip their hats to the great old bluegrass masters such as Bill Monroe and the Stanley Brothers, but they also feature country, swing and instrumentals.

These guys have been playing professionally since they were young pups, yet they still manage to surprise each other and their audiences with improvisation and silly humor.

Reserve free in-person or livestream tickets at https://tickets.liedcenter.org.

