Shucks Brothers concert to be livestreamed Thursday

The Shucks Brothers will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25, livestreamed from Vine Congregational Church. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no in-person audience.

With great harmonies and flying fingers on guitar, banjo, mandolin and bass, the Shucks Brothers are three experienced musicians who play bluegrass, ballads and red-hot instrumentals.

The concert will feature Jim Pipher, Dave Miller and Steve Hanson.

The March 25 concert will be livestreamed through the Live in Lincoln: Thursday Night Music Series Facebook page. Livestreaming events allows music to stay alive in Lincoln while keeping musicians and the audience safe during the pandemic.

For more information, call 402-477-8008 or email tnms@artsincorporated.org.

