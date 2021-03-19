 Skip to main content
Shucks Brothers concert to be livestreamed Thursday
The Shucks Brothers

The Shucks Brothers are (from left) Jim Pipher, Dave Miller and Steve Hanson.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Shucks Brothers will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25, livestreamed from Vine Congregational Church. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no in-person audience.

With great harmonies and flying fingers on guitar, banjo, mandolin and bass, the Shucks Brothers are three experienced musicians who play bluegrass, ballads and red-hot instrumentals.

The concert will feature Jim Pipher, Dave Miller and Steve Hanson.

The March 25 concert will be livestreamed through the Live in Lincoln: Thursday Night Music Series Facebook page. Livestreaming events allows music to stay alive in Lincoln while keeping musicians and the audience safe during the pandemic.

For more information, call 402-477-8008 or email tnms@artsincorporated.org.

