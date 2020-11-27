Short story contest honors Aldrich and exceptional writing

To honor Nebraska author Bess Streeter Aldrich and recognize outstanding writing, the Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation announces its 2021 Short Story Contest.

Authors are encouraged to generate a fictional short story written in the wholesome spirit, as displayed by Bess Streeter Aldrich in her works, while incorporating a theme that focuses on Nebraska’s economy, history, cultural diversity, and/or geography (past, present, and/or future).

Story length should be 1,000-2,000 words (there is no minimum word requirement for the intermediate category). A list of books by the author, which entrants can read to become familiar with Aldrich’s work, is available on the Foundation’s website, www.bessstreeteraldrich.org. Exceptional examples include Aldrich’s bestselling novel "A Lantern in Her Hand" and "The Cutters," the Foundation’s featured book for 2021. No essays, please.