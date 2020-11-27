Short story contest honors Aldrich and exceptional writing

To honor Nebraska author Bess Streeter Aldrich and recognize outstanding writing, the Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation announces its 2021 Short Story Contest.
Authors are encouraged to generate a fictional short story written in the wholesome spirit, as displayed by Bess Streeter Aldrich in her works, while incorporating a theme that focuses on Nebraska’s economy, history, cultural diversity, and/or geography (past, present, and/or future).
Story length should be 1,000-2,000 words (there is no minimum word requirement for the intermediate category). A list of books by the author, which entrants can read to become familiar with Aldrich’s work, is available on the Foundation’s website, www.bessstreeteraldrich.org. Exceptional examples include Aldrich’s bestselling novel "A Lantern in Her Hand" and "The Cutters," the Foundation’s featured book for 2021. No essays, please.
Prizes will be awarded at the annual Spring Banquet of the Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation on April 10 (a virtual event is also being planned just in case). Cash prize amounts are Adult: 1st prize, $100; 2nd prize, $50; 3rd prize, $25. High School (grades 9-12) and Middle School (grades 6-8) awards include 1st prize, $50; 2nd prize, $25; 3rd prize, $15. Intermediate School (grades 3-5) premiums include1st prize, $25; 2nd prize, $15; 3rd prize, $10. Family members of the Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation board members are not eligible.
The due date for submissions is Feb. 17, 2021. A submission link and a complete list of rules can be found at www.bessstreeteraldrich.org. Questions about the contest or an alternative paper submission can be directed to Kurk Shrader, executive director, at aldrichfoundation@gmail.com or call 402-994-3855.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!