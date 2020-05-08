Shildneck Young Artist award winners named

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Co-winners of the Lincoln Municipal Band's John Shildneck Young Artist award are Jonah Kelly and Katherine Schmit, a trumpet duo. Maria Pytlik, also a trumpet player, is the runner-up.

All winners will receive a cash prize, and Kelly and Schmit will perform as soloists at a Lincoln Municipal Band performance on a date to be determined.

Kelly was born in Lincoln and started learning trumpet in fifth grade from his father, Tom Kelly. In 2016 and 2017, Kelly was a semifinalist in the solo division at the National Trumpet Competition. After high school, he joined the Baylor School of Music to study trumpet with Wiff Rudd.

Kelly lives in Lincoln and is a member of the Plymouth Brass and the Bobby Layne Orchestra. He is also a substitute for Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra and the Palladium Brass.

Katherine Schmit just finished her freshman year as a music education major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. During the school year, Schmit was a member of the Cornhusker Marching Band and UNL's Symphony Orchestra, Wind Ensemble and Jazz Orchestra.

Maria Pytlik is a senior from Brainard, Nebraska. Pytlik has been studying trumpet with Brab Obbink since a young age. At her high school, she plays in the concert and jazz bands, and has been performed solos at District Music Competition for three years in addition to being in the All State Band for three years, this year playing first chair. Pytlik is the official bugler for the Brainard American Legion, Rejda Post 273, and a member of Bugles Across America.

