Sherrie Nelson crowned LWMGA Club Champion

Sherrie Nelson shot a two-round gross score of 81/80 for a 161 to win the Lincoln Women’s Municipal Golf Association (LWMGA) Club Championship Aug. 21-22 at the Mahoney and Highlands golf courses.
Entrants were divided into five flights, and the winners in each flight, except for the fifth flight, were determined by gross score. The fifth flight was determined by net score.
Mahoney hosted the first day and Highlands hosted the second. The LWMGA expressed special thanks to Jon Benson and his staff and Denis Vontz and his staff for their hospitality and scoring.
In addition to the club champion and flight winners, the LWMGA awards recognition at the Club Championship for the senior (over 60) with the lowest two-day net score, the lowest two-day net score (under 60) and the lowest two-day gross score (over 70). Joy Kovar was awarded the claret jug.
This year’s special award winners and flight winners are:
Special award winners: Club Champion (low gross), Sherrie Nelson, 81/80, 161; low net (non-senior), Renee Pearson, 68/73, 141; low senior net, Deb Oman, 70/73, 143; low gross (super senior), Karen Flowers, 93/92, 185.
Flight winners: Club Champion/1st flight, Sherrie Nelson; 2nd flight, Renee Pearson; 3rd flight, Gloria Brockley; 4th flight, Kathy Riley; 5th flight, Deb Oman.
1st Flight, Two-day Gross Scores
1st place, Sherrie Nelson, 154; 2nd place, Callen Frenzel, 166; 3rd place, Joy Kovar, 173.
Second Flight, Two-day Gross Scores
1st place, Renee Pearson, 178; 2nd place, Karen Flowers, 185; 3rd place, Sherrill Watson, 190; 4th place, Bev Kipper, 190; 5th place, Bonnie Debus, 192.
Third Flight, Two-day Gross Scores
1st place, Gloria Brockley, 187; 2nd place, Debbie Bills, 192; 3rd place, Susan Feely, 198; 4th place, Cindy Grohs, 198. Susan Feely won the scorecard play for 3rd place.
Fourth Flight, Two-day Gross Scores
1st place, Kathy Riley, 196; 2nd place, Lisa Thiessen, 201; 3rd place, Arlene Stubblefield, 203; 4th place, Becky Hansen, 204; 5th place, Claudia Pankoke, 205.
Fifth Flight, Two-day Net Scores
1st place, Deb Oman, 143; 2nd place, Linda Perry, 145; 3rd place, Elaine Hansen, 150; 4th place, Lynn Cronin, 158.