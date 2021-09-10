Sherrie Nelson crowned LWMGA Club Champion

Sherrie Nelson shot a two-round gross score of 81/80 for a 161 to win the Lincoln Women’s Municipal Golf Association (LWMGA) Club Championship Aug. 21-22 at the Mahoney and Highlands golf courses.

Entrants were divided into five flights, and the winners in each flight, except for the fifth flight, were determined by gross score. The fifth flight was determined by net score.

Mahoney hosted the first day and Highlands hosted the second. The LWMGA expressed special thanks to Jon Benson and his staff and Denis Vontz and his staff for their hospitality and scoring.

In addition to the club champion and flight winners, the LWMGA awards recognition at the Club Championship for the senior (over 60) with the lowest two-day net score, the lowest two-day net score (under 60) and the lowest two-day gross score (over 70). Joy Kovar was awarded the claret jug.

This year’s special award winners and flight winners are:

Special award winners: Club Champion (low gross), Sherrie Nelson, 81/80, 161; low net (non-senior), Renee Pearson, 68/73, 141; low senior net, Deb Oman, 70/73, 143; low gross (super senior), Karen Flowers, 93/92, 185.