Sheridan Lutheran packs 1,400 bags for Food Bank

People of all ages worked to assemble the bags, which will nourish those facing food insecurity in the Lincoln community and beyond.

“Sheridan Lutheran members have been longtime, devoted partners,” said Michaella Kumke, president and CEO of the Food Bank of Lincoln. “As food distribution lines once again grow, we know many neighbors’ resources are strained. Packages of pumpkin puree, rice, mixed fruit and so on offer important nutrition. Preparing food for neighbors represents compassion that acknowledges a basic need. When those who can respond act in word and deed, we are all nourished.”