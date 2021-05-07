Sharpe discusses Huskers' spring game, upcoming season

Some questions were answered last Saturday at Memorial Stadium, and others were not. But it is the first week in May, and that means it’s 19 weeks until the first weekend of “live” Husker football the last weekend in August.

Greg Sharpe has been the “Voice of Nebraska Football” since 2008. Excluding last spring’s absence of a spring scrimmage, he has now been a part of watching and radio announcing at 13 Red-White games. So, he’s covered a few and knows how this song goes …

“I saw a lot of good things. The depth is better, the talent looks better, but there are some question marks,” said Sharpe on Monday, May 3, in addressing the Executive Club at the Hilton Garden Inn in the Haymarket District of downtown Lincoln.

Separated from the spring game, one question that Sharpe didn’t have an answer to earlier on Monday was what would happen with the 2021 schedule and an open date on the Labor Day weekend. That was answered later in the day, when the Nebraska Athletic Department announced that the football team would play Fordham on Sept 4 and forego the previously scheduled game on Nov. 13 with Southeastern Louisiana.