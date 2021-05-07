Sharpe discusses Huskers' spring game, upcoming season

Some questions were answered last Saturday at Memorial Stadium, and others were not. But it is the first week in May, and that means it’s 19 weeks until the first weekend of “live” Husker football the last weekend in August.
Greg Sharpe has been the “Voice of Nebraska Football” since 2008. Excluding last spring’s absence of a spring scrimmage, he has now been a part of watching and radio announcing at 13 Red-White games. So, he’s covered a few and knows how this song goes …
“I saw a lot of good things. The depth is better, the talent looks better, but there are some question marks,” said Sharpe on Monday, May 3, in addressing the Executive Club at the Hilton Garden Inn in the Haymarket District of downtown Lincoln.
Separated from the spring game, one question that Sharpe didn’t have an answer to earlier on Monday was what would happen with the 2021 schedule and an open date on the Labor Day weekend. That was answered later in the day, when the Nebraska Athletic Department announced that the football team would play Fordham on Sept 4 and forego the previously scheduled game on Nov. 13 with Southeastern Louisiana.
Turning back to the spring session questions, some fans and media are asking about the backup quarterback situation. Who will be the go-to guy, if the preeminent starter, Adrian Martinez, goes down to injury? Whatever the answer is or becomes, at this point, Sharpe said the head coach is confident in who he currently has on the roster.
“Scott Frost says he’s not looking at the transfer portal,” Sharpe said before pivoting back to the schedule. “Part of the key to success for Nebraska this year is going to be the first four games” (with Illinois, Michigan State, Oklahoma and now Fordham).
And on Saturday, Sharpe noticed something that he definitely prefers, but has not been familiar with as of late …
“It sure is great to see fans back in the stadium,” he said about the 36,000-plus estimated crowd on hand for the spring game in 2021. “I think that may have been the second-largest in the country. I heard Ohio State was in the low 30s.”
In reviewing the entire spring, Sharpe said he likes what he sees on both sides of the ball upfront on the lines. He said he believes the defense will be a strength this year with all the experience coming back. And he pointed out another comeback that is not on either side of the ball, so to speak.
“Mike Dawson coming back to take over the special teams is big,” Sharpe said about the assistant coach who is the outside linebackers and special teams coordinator this year.
Sharpe said it has also been a good past month for the NU Athletic Department, listing the success of women’s bowling winning a national championship, men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg making some progress with landing valued recruits and with Bill Moos being able to “put a shovel in the ground.”
“What a groundbreaking event for the new football facility. It’s going to be spectacular,” Sharpe said about Moos’s participation over the weekend at the upcoming facilities celebration on campus next to the football stadium. “Overall through the pandemic, I feel we’ve been pretty fortunate that we did not have to cancel any sports. Not every athletic department can say that.”
The author, Tim Brusnahan, is program chair for the Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Marco.