Sharpe discusses Husker sports with Executive Club

But, Sharpe was not about to overshadow the job Alberts’ predecessor did at NU. Sharpe had nothing but praise and adulation toward recently retired Bill Moos.

“Bill (Moos) did a good job here, and I like Bill a lot. And if you’d had a chance to meet Bill (Moos), you’d like Bill. He was the right fit. He settled things down. He hired the coaches we wanted to have here. I know the verdict is still out on these coaches, but I think they are the right people for the job,” Sharpe said in referring to the hires of Scott Frost for football, Fred Hoiberg for basketball and Will Bolt for baseball, the other sport Sharpe covers on the radio for Nebraska.

“I think Bill (Moos) had told President (Ted) Carter and Chancellor (Ronnie) Green that he was going to retire after his 18 months of contract were up, and they thought it might be a good time to make the change,” said Sharpe, who himself was just hired by the NU athletic department after his previous employer, Learfield IMG College, did not have its contract renewed with NU for media rights to Husker athletics.

Turning to Husker football, Sharpe addressed the burning issues of who looks good as fall practices have begun and who Husker fans need to keep an eye on before the first kickoff on August 28 against Illinois.