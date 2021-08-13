Sharpe discusses Husker sports with Executive Club

There’s been a few changes as of late at the top of Husker athletics, and Greg Sharpe wouldn’t mind seeing a little less revolving door. The Voice of the Huskers has been around for the better part of 13 years, and he likes the sound of the same, consistent engine leading the way in the athletic department.
And, Sharpe likes the look of Trev Alberts driving the Husker athletic machine.
“What a great hire. I think Nebraska needs stability. We need someone to lock it in here a little bit. I’ve been here since 2008, and I’m on my fifth AD (athletic director) since ’08,” Sharpe said about the newest Husker athletic director while addressing the Lincoln Executive Club on Monday at the downtown Hilton Garden Inn. “We need someone to lock in here and give us a decade or more and settle this thing down a little bit. And, Trev (Alberts) will do that. He knows a lot of the lay of the land around here.”
Sharpe listed Alberts’ knowledge gained with heading up UNO athletics for the past 12 years, experience with NU Regents and his knowledge base about Nebraskans and the fans of Husker athletics.
“You can try to explain to some people what it’s like around here because they may not get it, but he gets all that,” Sharpe continued about Alberts, who left Nebraska in 1993 as an All-American linebacker for sidelines of the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts. “He will and has hit the ground running with this athletic department. I’ve had a lot of people tell me as much.”
But, Sharpe was not about to overshadow the job Alberts’ predecessor did at NU. Sharpe had nothing but praise and adulation toward recently retired Bill Moos.
“Bill (Moos) did a good job here, and I like Bill a lot. And if you’d had a chance to meet Bill (Moos), you’d like Bill. He was the right fit. He settled things down. He hired the coaches we wanted to have here. I know the verdict is still out on these coaches, but I think they are the right people for the job,” Sharpe said in referring to the hires of Scott Frost for football, Fred Hoiberg for basketball and Will Bolt for baseball, the other sport Sharpe covers on the radio for Nebraska.
“I think Bill (Moos) had told President (Ted) Carter and Chancellor (Ronnie) Green that he was going to retire after his 18 months of contract were up, and they thought it might be a good time to make the change,” said Sharpe, who himself was just hired by the NU athletic department after his previous employer, Learfield IMG College, did not have its contract renewed with NU for media rights to Husker athletics.
Turning to Husker football, Sharpe addressed the burning issues of who looks good as fall practices have begun and who Husker fans need to keep an eye on before the first kickoff on August 28 against Illinois.
“They have the day off today as they had a scrimmage yesterday, and from what I’ve seen, you get a good, comfortable feeling with this team. We look more like a Big Ten team. We’ve got more size and good strength,” said Sharpe, entering his 13th season of play-by-play call for Husker football. ”With this tough schedule, we’re looking at getting to a bowl game, and that would be a good season.”
Sharpe then pivoted toward some specific positions on the team.
“We look a little green at backup QB’s if Adrian Martinez goes down, and with the unfortunate injury of Will Honas at inside linebacker, we look a little thin with three guys with good experience there,” he said. “But at wide receiver, we look markedly better. And at running back we don’t have a lot of experience, but they look good.”
In particular, Sharpe was impressed with the look of Gabe Ervin Jr., an incoming freshman at 6 feet and 215 pounds and a playmaker from Buford, Georgia. Combine that with another incoming freshman in Sevion Morrison at 6 feet and 210 pounds from Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Markese Stepp, a 230-pound sophomore transfer from Southern Cal. And to round out Sharpe’s top four running backs to watch, he listed yet another freshman in the 6-foot-2, 245-pound bruiser of a running back from Tallahassee, Florida, Jaquez Yantz.
“How’d you like to tackle that late in a Big Ten game when Nebraska’s looking to run out the clock?” Sharpe said about Yantz, who shined in the Red-White spring scrimmage.
“Special teams have been a huge emphasis this spring and fall, and rightfully so,” he said. “Kicking the ball out of the end zone would help solve some problems, and we have a couple of walk-ons that have pretty big legs.”
Sharpe came to terms with the pressure on the football team to “make like butter and get on a roll,” early.
“The biggest game of the year is week one,” he said. “This program, this coaching staff needs to get off to a good start. Why can’t we be this year’s Northwestern? Maybe this is the year we get things rolling our way.”
The author, Tim Brusnahan, is program chair for the Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Marco.