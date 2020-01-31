SHARILL LUEDTKE: Carmel Sheppard Spirit Award winner

Sharill Luedtke has always enjoyed the support of the swimmers she’s coached at Lincoln High School. But there was a moment at the FINA World Masters Championships in South Korea last August that really underscored the depth of the admiration shared by the Links swimmers and their parents.
Luedtke was sitting poolside with her husband, Scott, when text messages and YouTube videos began to appear on her cellphone. The greetings were sent from her faithful throng of well-wishers in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Suddenly, 6,400 miles didn’t seem quite as far away.
Competing in the women’s division for ages 55-59, the assistant coach for Lincoln High’s girls and boys swimming teams racked up four fourth-place finishes and a seventh-place finish at the biennial event in Gwangtu, South Korea. The FINA event is considered the world championship for aquatics sports.
What others are saying
Links swimmers held watch parties to cheer on their beloved coach. They couldn’t be happier for her success.
“In spite of the time change, the Links swimmers’ watch parties were yet another testament to the swim community she helped build,” according to a nomination letter signed by moms of five LHS swimmers: Liz Arnold, Ann Kaseman, Kathleen Maynard, Kristin Ness and Beth Smith.
“She is an inspiration as a coach, a community builder, and athlete,” the five moms said in crafting a letter nominating Luedtke for a Girls and Women in Sports and Fitness award. “She is someone who is a mentor for life, and as parents we are lucky and grateful for all she does,” they added.
Descriptions such as “radiating positivity” and “creating stronger relationships” were among the swimmers’ statements in a combined nomination letter supporting their coach.
“She has so much passion for swimming and believes in every single person on the swim team, no matter the circumstances,” said senior Nella Maynard, a fourth-year swim team member.
The coach’s leadership by example caught the attention of Lincoln High junior Katie Smith, who wrote: “It’s so inspiring, especially to the girls’ team, to see Coach compete at such a high level.”
Coach Luedtke’s constant encouragement is something senior Adrian Vavala will remember from his Lincoln High years.
Emily Smith, now a college freshman who is starting club swimming, added that she continues to get emails from her high school coach.
Japan on Luedtke's radar
The Lincoln Masters swimmer says the 2021 FINA World Masters Championships in Japan could be in her future. Luedtke first discovered the FINA biennial series while competing in a Pan American Masters Swimming event in Orlando, Florida.
She says the central figure in her swimming life has been Richard Conradt, the Links’ head coach since 1988. Luedtke, an assistant swim coach at LHS the past 10 years and a science teacher the past 29 years, trains under Conradt for her Masters events.
“When I was young, I saved my babysitting money so I could pay for classes offered through the Nebraska Aquatics program – taught by Richard Conradt,” she said.
Luedtke’s passion is emblematic of the Carmel Sheppard Spirit Award, which she will receive at GWSF’s annual awards banquet Wednesday evening at The Champions Club.