SHARILL LUEDTKE: Carmel Sheppard Spirit Award winner

Sharill Luedtke has always enjoyed the support of the swimmers she’s coached at Lincoln High School. But there was a moment at the FINA World Masters Championships in South Korea last August that really underscored the depth of the admiration shared by the Links swimmers and their parents.

Luedtke was sitting poolside with her husband, Scott, when text messages and YouTube videos began to appear on her cellphone. The greetings were sent from her faithful throng of well-wishers in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Suddenly, 6,400 miles didn’t seem quite as far away.

Competing in the women’s division for ages 55-59, the assistant coach for Lincoln High’s girls and boys swimming teams racked up four fourth-place finishes and a seventh-place finish at the biennial event in Gwangtu, South Korea. The FINA event is considered the world championship for aquatics sports.

What others are saying

Links swimmers held watch parties to cheer on their beloved coach. They couldn’t be happier for her success.