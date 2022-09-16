Share your tales at the Nebraska Storytelling Festival

The Nebraska Storytelling Festival is searching for storytellers for its inaugural event set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Lincoln Community Playhouse.

If you have a good story to tell, complete this simple application at https://forms.gle/CQvMjRkiRH48bkoe9.

The festival will bring together people who have interesting and compelling stories to tell, with each storyteller speaking for five to seven minutes. You must be age 15 or older to share a story on stage. Applications will be reviewed, and 10-12 people will be selected. Those selected will be invited to a workshop scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Walt Library, 6701 S. 14th St.

“Our mission is to give people of our state a stage to share their stories, understanding the power of our tales,” said Randy Bretz, who is helping organize the festival.

Added Mary Kay Roth, also part of the leadership team: “Storytelling helps us understand who we are, celebrates the diversity and commonality of human experience, gives meaning to our struggles, brings us together and empowers human as well as community connections.”

The event will be open to a live audience with tickets available at: www.eventbrite.com/e/nebraska-storytelling-festival-tickets-415260032937.

“Storytelling has been important in all cultures since the dawn of history to bring people together,” Bretz explained. “Storytelling gives us an opportunity to learn from another person's experience – helping shape, strengthen and challenge our opinions and values.

“We hope the stories at the Nebraska Storytelling Festival will create memorable impact and bring people together,” Bretz continued. “We believe the stories will move, entertain, make people laugh, bring tears to their eyes, inform, communicate and connect.”

The Nebraska Storytelling Festival has grown out of a small group of friends who want to give people from across the state the opportunity to share stories in much the same manner as “The Moth Radio Hour,” which is carried on Nebraska Public Media on Saturdays at 3 p.m.

In addition to Bretz and Roth, others involved in the undertaking are Jan Bretz, Twyla Hansen, Pat Leach, Doug Dickeson, Jodene Glaeseman, Marcia White, Morrie Enders, Rich Claussen, Mark Stephens and Bill Anderson.