Severe Weather Awareness Poster Contest underway

The springtime severe weather season is quickly approaching, and that means it’s time for the annual 2021 Nebraska Severe Weather Awareness Poster Contest.
The contest, sponsored by Nebraska Association of Emergency Management, National Weather Service, Nebraska National Guard and Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, is part of the annual Severe Weather Awareness Week effort produced by Emergency Management directors/coordinators across Nebraska.
This year, the poster contest is open to all third grade students in Nebraska public and private schools as well as home-schooled third grade students. Teachers are encouraged to have students participate while teaching them about hazards of severe weather in Nebraska.
While not specifically designed to promote tornado awareness, tornadoes are the most common theme chosen for posters. Lightning and flooding, also products of severe thunderstorms, are also good topic choices.
The first-place winner in the state contest wins a $125 gift card. Second place wins a $100 gift card, and third place receives a $75 gift card. The Nebraska Association of Emergency Management provides the first, second and third place gift card awards. The fourth place poster winner receives a $50 gift card sponsored by the National Weather Service.
Contest rules:
1. Poster artists must be a third grade student in any Nebraska private, public or home school.
2. Entries must be related to the theme of severe weather safety and will be judged on originality, effort and accuracy. The posters should have a clear preparedness/weather safety message. The slogan is as important as the art. All entries must be on 11- by 17-inch white paper with a 1-inch border to allow for matting the winning posters. Any medium may be used (crayon, paint, markers, etc.). Only one entry is allowed per student, and no joint entries (posters by more than one person) will be accepted.
3. Each school is encouraged to conduct the contest. All entries must be received by the local Emergency Management director/coordinator on or before Feb. 11. A list of EM directors/coordinators can be found at www.naem.us or www.nema.ne.gov.
4. Each entry MUST INCLUDE the following information on the back of the poster: Student name, age, home address, home phone, school, school address, and the Nebraska county where school is located.
5. Teachers are encouraged to contact the local Emergency Management director to assist in selecting the “top three” entries from their school. If the local director is unavailable or unknown, contact Laura Hintz, Poster Contest chairman, at 402-288-5613.
6. First, second, third and fourth place winners will be chosen. All winners will be notified by phone or mail. The four winners and their parents will be invited to the State Capitol in March for their award presentations from NAEM and NWS, and will be recognized by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
7. Direct any questions regarding the 2021 Severe Weather Poster Contest to the local Emergency Management Director/Coordinator or to Laura Hintz at 402-288-5613 or knoxema@gpcom.net.
Contest rules and other information can also be found at www.naem.us or nema.nebraska.gov. Poster judging will be done by representatives of the contest’s sponsors.