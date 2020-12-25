Severe Weather Awareness Poster Contest underway

1. Poster artists must be a third grade student in any Nebraska private, public or home school.

2. Entries must be related to the theme of severe weather safety and will be judged on originality, effort and accuracy. The posters should have a clear preparedness/weather safety message. The slogan is as important as the art. All entries must be on 11- by 17-inch white paper with a 1-inch border to allow for matting the winning posters. Any medium may be used (crayon, paint, markers, etc.). Only one entry is allowed per student, and no joint entries (posters by more than one person) will be accepted.

3. Each school is encouraged to conduct the contest. All entries must be received by the local Emergency Management director/coordinator on or before Feb. 11. A list of EM directors/coordinators can be found at www.naem.us or www.nema.ne.gov.

4. Each entry MUST INCLUDE the following information on the back of the poster: Student name, age, home address, home phone, school, school address, and the Nebraska county where school is located.