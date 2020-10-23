ServeNebraska Step Forward Awards online Oct. 29

Youth Disaster Volunteer: Taylor Cumblidge

Taylor entered her senior year of high school this fall. When schools closed for the COVID-19 pandemic, Taylor used the extra time to do what she could to help. She is committed to making sure that people in her community get the nutrition they need to stay healthy and weather the pandemic.

Due to the unprecedented challenges facing our state and country this year, four extra awards will be given in the disaster category to show due thanks to those who volunteered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We hope that the public will join us in honoring these wonderful volunteers for the outstanding service they provide for our communities. Our state truly wouldn’t be what it is without selfless people like them,” said Cathleen Plager, ServeNebraska executive director. “We’re honored to be able to partner with the Governor’s office to recognize them the way they deserve.”

For details on all awards and to register to see the Step Forward Awards presentation virtually, visit serve.nebraska.gov.

