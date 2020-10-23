ServeNebraska Step Forward Awards online Oct. 29

Four Lincoln individuals and organizations are among 15 that will receive honors at this year’s Step Forward Awards on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 6-6:45 p.m. In the interest of safety, the awards will be presented virtually and the public is invited to watch free of charge.
Appearances at the event will include Gov. Pete Ricketts and 2019 Lifetime Achievement awardee Dr. Tom Osborne.
LINCOLN AWARD WINNERS ARE:
Senior Volunteer: Dr. Mike Eppel
Dr. Eppel has been involved with Lincoln Literacy for over a decade. After retiring from a career in gastroenterology in 2016, he found a way to put his expertise to good use in his volunteer work by spearheading the CNA Prep Course program at Lincoln Literacy.
Volunteer Group: Rotary 14
With 250 members, Rotary 14 is a group that gets a lot done for the Lincoln community. Members are involved in many charitable projects across Lincoln, and their impact has reached far beyond Nebraska’s border. Together they serve 10,000 hours every year.
Large Business: Union Bank & Trust
Union Bank & Trust puts a heavy focus on taking care of the community. Throughout the year, Union Bank provides opportunities for employees to do charitable work. The bank also utilizes its resources to provide services like Shred Day free of charge.
Youth Disaster Volunteer: Taylor Cumblidge
Taylor entered her senior year of high school this fall. When schools closed for the COVID-19 pandemic, Taylor used the extra time to do what she could to help. She is committed to making sure that people in her community get the nutrition they need to stay healthy and weather the pandemic.
Due to the unprecedented challenges facing our state and country this year, four extra awards will be given in the disaster category to show due thanks to those who volunteered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We hope that the public will join us in honoring these wonderful volunteers for the outstanding service they provide for our communities. Our state truly wouldn’t be what it is without selfless people like them,” said Cathleen Plager, ServeNebraska executive director. “We’re honored to be able to partner with the Governor’s office to recognize them the way they deserve.”
For details on all awards and to register to see the Step Forward Awards presentation virtually, visit serve.nebraska.gov.
