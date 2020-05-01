ServeNebraska seeks nominations for Step Forward awards -- some of the most prestigious awards given to volunteers across Nebraska who have gone above and beyond the call of service to their communities.
Award recipients will be selected by Gov. Pete Ricketts. Businesses, civic clubs, schools and other organizations are encouraged to submit the names of individuals they wish to recognize for their efforts. Nominations will close July 1.
“The dedication of volunteers helps make Nebraska the best place in the world to live, work and raise a family,” said Ricketts. “This year’s Step Forward Award recipients exemplify the generous and community-minded spirit of our state.”
Nomination categories include: Adult Volunteer, Youth Volunteer, Senior Volunteer, Volunteer Group, Corporate Community Volunteer, National Service, Veteran Volunteer, Disaster Volunteer, Community Media Partner, and Lifetime Achievement.
“With our state, and the world, facing such challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, community service has proven to be more important than ever,” said Cathleen Plager, executive director of ServeNebraska. “Nebraskans are out in their communities stepping forward and banding together to keep our state safe and healthy. The Step Forward awards provide an opportunity to recognize these individuals or groups for their time, dedication and work in service to others.”
For more information about ServeNebraska and the Step Forward awards, or to submit a nomination, visit serve.nebraska.gov.
