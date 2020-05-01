× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ServeNebraska seeks nominations for Step Forward awards -- some of the most prestigious awards given to volunteers across Nebraska who have gone above and beyond the call of service to their communities.

Award recipients will be selected by Gov. Pete Ricketts. Businesses, civic clubs, schools and other organizations are encouraged to submit the names of individuals they wish to recognize for their efforts. Nominations will close July 1.

“The dedication of volunteers helps make Nebraska the best place in the world to live, work and raise a family,” said Ricketts. “This year’s Step Forward Award recipients exemplify the generous and community-minded spirit of our state.”

Nomination categories include: Adult Volunteer, Youth Volunteer, Senior Volunteer, Volunteer Group, Corporate Community Volunteer, National Service, Veteran Volunteer, Disaster Volunteer, Community Media Partner, and Lifetime Achievement.