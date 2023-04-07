The Capital Jazz Society continues its Spring Jazz Series Monday, April 10, at 7 p.m. at the Storm Cellar, located in the Indian Village Shopping Center at 3233 S. 13th St.

This Monday, the series will bring in the Nebraska Jazz Combo, which consists of members of the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra, which is celebrating over 40 years of performances in the Lincoln area and abroad.

NJO’s concerts feature a variety of traditional big band compositions by jazz masters such as Woody Herman, Duke Ellington and Count Basie, reflecting the rich legacies of the Mississippi Basin territory bands.

Members of the Nebraska Jazz Combo include: Bob Krueger, trumpet; Pete Madsen, trombone; Peter Bouffard, guitar; Tom Harvill, piano; Andy Hall, bass; Greg Ahl, drums; and Ed Love, saxophones and flute.

Food will be available from a variety of trucks with vegetarian and vegan options starting at 6 p.m.

The Monday Night Big Band and smaller jazz groups alternate each week.

Admission is free. For more information and the season lineup, see www.facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.