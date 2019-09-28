Seniors age 60 and older are invited to attend a series of free health fairs this fall offered by Aging Partners and the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing.
Services offered include Sahara Bone Density screenings; balance, blood pressure and grip strength checks; and finger-stick cholesterol and glucose checks.
No appointments are necessary, and the schedule is as follows:
* Thursday, Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Belmont Senior Center/Recreation Center, 1234 Judson St.
You have free articles remaining.
* Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to noon, Asian Cultural and Senior Center, 144 N. 44th St.
* Thursday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bennet Senior Center, American Legion Hall/Bennet Senior Center, 970 Monroe St.
For more information on Aging Partners Health and Fitness programs, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-441-7575.