Seniors Foundation seeks Keystone Award nominations

The Seniors Foundation of Lincoln and Lancaster County is seeking nominations for its Keystone Award, which honors an individual, couple or group who has made a significant impact on the lives of seniors today and whose time, energy, effort and/or resources will provide a lasting benefit for years to come.

The deadline for nominations is March 30. Nomination forms are available online at www.SeniorsFoundation.org.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Past recipients of the Keystone Award, originally called the Community Service Award, include Helen Boosalis, Gil Savery, Lela Shanks, Jerry Joyce, Joe Hampton, Harland Johnson, Scott Young, R. David Wilcox, Dayle Williamson, Dorothy Applebee, Coleen Seng and Dave Rusk.

The Keystone Award will be presented May 21 during the Keystone Award Luncheon at the Country Club of Lincoln, 3200 S. 24th St. The Keystone luncheon is an annual fundraiser hosted by the Seniors Foundation, a nonprofit in Lincoln that supports Aging Partners. Luncheon tickets are $65 per person and $750 per table of 10.

For nomination or ticket information, call the Seniors Foundation at 402-441-6179 or email seniorsfoundation@seniorsfoundation.org.