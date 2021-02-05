Seniors Foundation plans Flag Day drive-through

The Seniors Foundation will spotlight the many services of Aging Partners when it hosts a drive-through Flag Day Parade on Sunday, June 13 on the Veterans Affairs campus, 600 S. 70th St.

“It will be a safe, stay-in-your-car event that will educate the public on the many services of Aging Partners,” said Gina Cotton, executive director of the Seniors Foundation, which raises funds for Aging Partners services.

Informational signage will be along the route, and patriotic music is planned for the occasion, said Cotton.

Admission to the event will be free; donations will be accepted. Sponsorship support is expected to buoy the fundraising effort, with all funds earmarked to support the work of Aging Partners.

Hours have yet to be determined. Cotton said it will likely be a four-hour afternoon event. The date falls on the eve of the official Flag Day.

Future plans

Several buildings on the VA grounds are being considered as the future home of Aging Partners’ operations, subject to approval of the Lincoln City Council and the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners.