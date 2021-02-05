Seniors Foundation plans Flag Day drive-through

The Seniors Foundation will spotlight the many services of Aging Partners when it hosts a drive-through Flag Day Parade on Sunday, June 13 on the Veterans Affairs campus, 600 S. 70th St.
“It will be a safe, stay-in-your-car event that will educate the public on the many services of Aging Partners,” said Gina Cotton, executive director of the Seniors Foundation, which raises funds for Aging Partners services.
Informational signage will be along the route, and patriotic music is planned for the occasion, said Cotton.
Admission to the event will be free; donations will be accepted. Sponsorship support is expected to buoy the fundraising effort, with all funds earmarked to support the work of Aging Partners.
Hours have yet to be determined. Cotton said it will likely be a four-hour afternoon event. The date falls on the eve of the official Flag Day.
Future plans
Several buildings on the VA grounds are being considered as the future home of Aging Partners’ operations, subject to approval of the Lincoln City Council and the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners.
In an email sent to Neighborhood Extra earlier this week, Aging Partners Director Randy Jones said: “The City is still in negotiations with the developer, Burlington Capital, on the formalities of a lease agreement. It is hoped that with City Council and County Board approval, we would move in late fall or early winter of 2021.”
Jones said the parties are discussing building Nos. 2 and 45 on the VA grounds. “Building No. 2 is mostly offices and sits on the far-south side of the VA property connected to the main building,” said Jones. “Building No. 45 is the current VA Outpatient Clinic on the east side of the VA and connected to the main building.”
Jones added that the proposed move would consolidate the Aging Partners Downtown location at 1005 O St., the Aging Partners Health & Fitness Center at Ninth and J streets, and an AP office located at the LTU Service Center.