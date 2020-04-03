Seniors Foundation Keystone luncheon canceled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The annual Seniors Foundation Keystone Award luncheon scheduled for May 21 at the Lincoln Country Club has been canceled.

John Croghan, Seniors Foundation president, said the luncheon will be canceled due to COVID-19 and the desire to keep everyone safe. The event will be scheduled again for May of 2021. The Seniors Foundation board thanks everyone for their continued support of the Foundation during this pandemic.

Founded in 1981, the mission of the Seniors Foundation of Lincoln & Lancaster County is to enrich the lives of seniors by supporting Aging Partners. As a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the Seniors Foundation believes every person has the right to be treated with dignity and respect as they age. Learn more at SeniorsFoundation.org.

