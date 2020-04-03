Seniors Foundation Keystone luncheon canceled
View Comments

Seniors Foundation Keystone luncheon canceled

{{featured_button_text}}

The annual Seniors Foundation Keystone Award luncheon scheduled for May 21 at the Lincoln Country Club has been canceled.

John Croghan, Seniors Foundation president, said the luncheon will be canceled due to COVID-19 and the desire to keep everyone safe. The event will be scheduled again for May of 2021. The Seniors Foundation board thanks everyone for their continued support of the Foundation during this pandemic.

Founded in 1981, the mission of the Seniors Foundation of Lincoln & Lancaster County is to enrich the lives of seniors by supporting Aging Partners. As a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the Seniors Foundation believes every person has the right to be treated with dignity and respect as they age. Learn more at SeniorsFoundation.org.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News