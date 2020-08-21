Seniors enjoy brisk pace at Ashland LSMGL event

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of the casualties of the early onset of the COVID-19 virus was postponement of Lincoln Senior Men's Golf League Fun Days in April and May. One of those local courses that was able to reschedule was the Ashland Country Club.

The Aug. 12 Scramble benefited from great weather and course conditions. The Mixer event had a smaller field, which was broken down into two flights that flew around the course in refreshing fashion.

Eight teams made up each of the white and blue flights. Two pin prizes were awarded: for the longest putt on hole 18, won by Steve Cherep, and for the closest tee shot on the par 3 No. 9 hole, won by Larry Morford.

The LSMGL wrap-up event to crown division winners took place at the Highlands course Aug. 19, so look for those results in the upcoming Neighborhood Extra.

Winners:

Flight A-First place, score 99-George Hill, Jim Johnson, Ron Mitchell and Mike Dalton; second place, score 101-Jerry Petersen, Andy Anderson, Pete Kalnins and Jim Wathen; third place, score 109-Loy Forster, John Tritt and Larry Peach.

Flight B-First place, score 101-Tom McBride, Bob Swan, Robert Hailey and Doc Ellis; second place, score 102-Steve Goodrich, Pat Swift, Larry Darling and Dennis Lewis; third place, score 103-Tom VanDevelder, Bruce Liesveld, Steve Kahler and Ron Riley.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0